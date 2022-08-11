Beyoncé didn’t just break my soul — she broke the internet. On July 29, 2022, Beyoncé released an album in a way that only Queen Bey could: by surprise. Beyoncé gave fans two weeks to recover from the earth-shattering Renaissance drop before teasing the upcoming visual album that everyone’s been waiting for. After all, Bey has become known for giving every single song on her albums music videos that tie together into a cinematic story, and it appears Renaissance will follow that trend. In the “I’m That Girl” video teaser that dropped on August 12, Beyoncé gave a sneak peek at the looks she has in store for each song, and fans have chimed in with theories on which look belongs to which song.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO