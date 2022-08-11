ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own

The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
