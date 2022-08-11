ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

5 players who can help Clemson football improve on offense in 2022

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhEyG_0hDiJtFD00

As Clemson football’s Sept. 5 season opener against Georgia Tech approaches, The State is highlighting Tigers players you need to know for 2022.

Here are five potential breakout players for Clemson’s offense.

TE Jake Briningstool

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 227 pounds

Last year: three catches, 67 yards, one touchdown, eight games (102 snaps)

It took a while for Briningstool to find his spot in Clemson’s offense as a true freshman. But when he did, his contributions were hard to miss. His first career catch was a diving grab against Florida State, and his two grabs against UConn went for 31 yards and a 25-yard touchdown. In an admittedly limited sample size, that’s 22.3 yards per catch.

Senior Davis Allen is Clemson’s most well-rounded tight end, a more-than-capable blocker and receiver, but expect “Brinny” to see more first-team reps and targets in 2022. Position coach Kyle Richardson said Briningstool’s athleticism is comparable to that of two-time Mackey Award finalist and Clemson star Jordan Leggett .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FgI7_0hDiJtFD00
Clemson’s Will Taylor at the Tigers’ first practice of 2022 camp on Friday, Aug. 5. Dawson Powers/Special to The State

WR Will Taylor

Measurables: 5-10, 182 pounds

Last year: 104 all-purpose yards, five games (15 snaps)

Clemson wasted no time in deploying Taylor, a converted quarterback with game-breaking speed and playmaking ability. In his true freshman debut, he started at punt returner against Georgia. A week later, he recorded the program’s longest punt return (51 yards) in three years. Oh, and he took snaps at wildcat quarterback.

In other words, there’s absolutely a 2022 spot for Taylor, who’s fully recovered from a torn ACL last October. Veteran Brannon Spector is the expected starter at slot receiver, but Taylor is a plug-and-play talent who will be hard to keep off the field. He’s also working exclusively with the receivers room as a sophomore, which should lead to further refinement at that position.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46XdWJ_0hDiJtFD00
Clemson’s Blake Miller at spring practice Friday, March 4, 2022. Dawson Powers/Special to The State

OL Blake Miller

Measurables: 6-6, 317 pounds

Last year: N/A (high school)

Fellow offensive lineman Walker Parks likes to call Miller “the silent killer.” Rarely does the former four-star 2022 recruit say a word, but his physicality is unmatched. Enough so that “he might earn a starting spot on this unit,” Parks said. High praise from a veteran teammate.

Miller has primarily been working at right tackle, while Parks has been splitting reps at right guard and right tackle (where he started all of 2021). Regardless of how things shake out, having a true freshman in contention for first-team reps is an intriguing development. Miller has also cross-trained at guard as Clemson strives for better line-wide depth in 2022.

RB Phil Mafah

Measurables: 6-1, 228 pounds

Last year: 68 carries, 292 yards, three touchdowns, nine games (170 snaps)

With Mafah, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace, the Tigers have a depth at running back that reminds coach Dabo Swinney of their recent College Football Playoff opponents (think Alabama and Ohio State). Mafah’s already broken out per se , but he’s on this list because his sophomore potential is tantalizing.

The running back, lovingly dubbed “Mafah Man” by position coach CJ Spiller, was supposed to redshirt his true freshman season. But he ended up assuming a key role down the stretch, with 69 yards against Florida State and 43 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina. Mafah will obviously be in a time-share backfield, but with more touches he should be even better.

WR EJ Williams

Measurables: 6-3, 191 pounds

Last year: nine catches, 66 yards, eight games (250 snaps)

Williams has been here before: His 24 catches and 306 yards as a true freshman both ranked fifth on Clemson’s 2020 CFP team. Progress slowed his sophomore year, though, as Williams missed four games with injury and a fifth, Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl win, due to COVID-19 protocols. He also missed Clemson’s full spring practice slate after surgery.

Early returns for 2022 have been strong, as evidenced by Williams’ highlight-reel catch in Monday’s practice. Position coach Tyler Grisham said Williams “should play all three” receiver positions for Clemson, too, offering him further chances to work in on the outside (at the field and boundary spots) and on the inside (at slot).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
bassmaster.com

Reynolds represents All-American class on final day

ANDERSON, S.C.– When he was selected as a 2022 Bassmaster All-American, Nathan Reynolds from Backwoods Bassin’ was surprised by the increase in engagement he received from anglers and potential sponsors, particularly on social media. “I have gotten a lot of attention on social media and I wasn’t really...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Grisham
Person
Dabo Swinney
FOX Carolina

Bassmaster High School National Championship winners announced

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship winners were announced as the event came to an end on Saturday at Lake Hartwell. Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder of Northeast Wisconsin Bass were named the winners with a three-day total of 43 pounds and...
ANDERSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Accident, chemical spill shuts down Clemson Road intersection for hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire crews have cleared a busy intersection following a crash involving a tractor-trailer that happened on Thursday morning. According to a message from the department, the crash happened in the area of Clemson and Longtown roads. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins confirmed a chemical spill was also involved though he said there is no threat to the public.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Florida State
WJCL

Train derails in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
GREENVILLE, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Keep the cardboard at home,' city requests

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville is asking kids and their parents to leave the cardboard at home when they come to play at Unity Park. The city posted on social media that makeshift cardboard sleds had damaged the hill on the playground mound, asking kids instead to "slide scoot, or roll" down the hill.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $200,000 lottery win. “I screamed,” she told lottery officials. The winning Carolina Gold 50X scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Road in Pelzer. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she could not believe […]
PELZER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Joanne Woodward, in her own words, on her youth in Greenville

Before Joanne Woodward was the Oscar-winning movie star who exemplified the Hollywood love story with her marriage to actor Paul Newman, she was a poor girl living alone with her mother right here in Greenville. A new documentary series, “The Last Movie Stars,” which just premiered on HBO and its...
GREENVILLE, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
6K+
Followers
434
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy