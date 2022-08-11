Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold is not expected to be resolved any time soon. Mayfield will get the start in the Panthers’ preseason opener against the Washington Commanders but both QBs will get plenty of reps. Mayfield is setting himself apart from Darnold in one key way. Panthers players told […] The post ‘He’s usually got a lot of F-bombs in there’: Panthers players get real about Baker Mayfield’s intensity, trash talking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition
Kansas City Chiefs icon Len Dawson is reportedly in critical condition, with latest reports noting he is in hospice care. For those not familiar with the term, Mayo Clinic explained that hospice care is for “people who are nearing the end of life,” with services provided to maximizing the comfort of terminally ill patients. While […] The post Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh
Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason
There’s a reason NFL teams don’t play their starters in the preseason. The possibility of an injury is just too big of a risk to take. The Denver Broncos knew this, but they were reminded of it once again on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker Jonas Griffith was one of the two starters on […] The post ‘Writhing in pain’: Broncos gamble comes back to bite them as starter injured in preseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Antonio Brown’s 6-word message to Jerry Jones amid Cowboys’ WR injuries
It’s no secret the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not in good shape right now. James Washington is out with a foot injury, while Michael Gallup is still recovering from a torn ACL. Could Antonio Brown be a worthy free agent acquisition? He certainly seems to think so.
Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch
The Cleveland Browns are stuck in limbo as they await the results of the NFL’s appeal to Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. After the ruling came down from Disciplinary Officer and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson, Roger Goodell insisted on appealing. He had the option of hearing the appeal himself, but in fairness, delegated it […] The post Deshaun Watson situation gets settlement twist with a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season
The San Francisco 49ers will have a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season. After five years with Jimmy Garoppolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan is handing the keys to sophomore quarterback Trey Lance. Lance reportedly struggled in 49ers training camp but had a promising preseason debut. He’ll have to keep the impressive performances up […] The post ‘He hasn’t gone through it enough’: Kyle Shanahan’s shocking Trey Lance admission ahead of huge 49ers season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season
Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill has not been one to shy away from sharing just how he truly feels about his new team, whether about his early impressions of head coach Mike McDaniel or on the potential of Tua Tagovailoa. When it comes to the Dolphins’ new-look offense, he sees that the group can be […] The post Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill drops honest 6-word take on potential for Miami’s offense in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it
Jimmy Garoppolo has recently been linked to the Cleveland Browns. He’s been mentioned in trade rumors all offseason long but nothing has come to fruition. However, many felt as if Cleveland would be interested in the San Francisco 49ers’ QB because of Deshaun Watson. Watson was originally handed a 6-game suspension, but the NFL is […] The post Jimmy Garoppolo trade to Browns gets cold water dumped all over it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns make major Denzel Ward move amid foot injury recovery
The Cleveland Browns are set to receive a significant boost to their secondary this week as star cornerback Denzel Ward should be making his return to practice. Ward started training camp on the PUP list but was activated on Monday as he looks to ramp up his activities and get back to work. After activating […] The post Browns make major Denzel Ward move amid foot injury recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘What the f–k am I doing?’: Darren Waller’s shocking admission on Raiders’ Jon Gruden era
The Las Vegas Raiders might have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the NFL this year. They added All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to an already good offense. This is likely to open things up for Hunter Renfrow, and to a greater extent, Darren Waller. Waller is viewed as one of the best […] The post ‘What the f–k am I doing?’: Darren Waller’s shocking admission on Raiders’ Jon Gruden era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Did I say something crazy?’: Michael Irvin drops bold Cowboys comparison to 1972 Dolphins
The Dallas Cowboys continue to have issues with penalties. After the 2021 NFL season in which they led the league with 7.2 penalties per game and 0.06 penalties per play, it was to be expected that the Cowboys were going to put an emphasis on cleaning up their ways on that end in the offseason. But based on how they played in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Denver Broncos on the road, it seems that they have yet to learn their lesson. For former Cowboys wide receiver, Dallas could match the immaculate season of the 1972 Miami Dolphins if Mike McCarthy’s men will be able to put an end to their slopiness on the field (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).
Broncos adding Pro Bowl defender after brutal Jonas Griffith injury
The Denver Broncos were slapped with a brutal injury blow over the weekend when inside linebacker Jonas Griffith went down with an elbow ailment. The initial reports on the injury have Griffith tabled for a lengthy absence ranging anywhere from 4-8 weeks, which is obviously problematic for the Broncos’ defense. In order to address the vacancy at linebacker, the Broncos are turning to former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert, according to Ian Rapoport, who reported that the team would be signing the 28-year-old on Monday.
‘Pretty bad’: Kyle Shanahan puts Jimmie Ward’s Week 1 status in doubt with injury update
The San Francisco 49ers have been bitten by the injury bug early and often throughout training camp and preseason play. That has made head coach Kyle Shanahan’s job harder, as he has to evaluate his roster knowing some players aren’t able to practice or are playing at less than 100 percent.
Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was forced out of the team’s preseason game with an injury. In the first quarter of the game, Zach Wilson took off for a run. He eventually went down with a non-contact injury. Preseason football pic.twitter.com/vyMS4KOyzv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 13, 2022 The Jets are currently saying that […] The post Zach Wilson injury spurs discussion about a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Rhule gets honest on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB battle following Panthers preseason opener
The Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold QB battle has been a major headline during training camp. And it will remain a tending topic in the preseason. Despite many people anticipating Mayfield winning the job, and Mayfield starting the Panthers’ preseason opener, head coach Matt Rhule remained reluctant to officially name a starter. Rhule shared his honest thoughts on Mayfield and Darnold’s performance in Carolina’s 23-21 victory, per Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick.
