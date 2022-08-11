The Dallas Cowboys continue to have issues with penalties. After the 2021 NFL season in which they led the league with 7.2 penalties per game and 0.06 penalties per play, it was to be expected that the Cowboys were going to put an emphasis on cleaning up their ways on that end in the offseason. But based on how they played in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason against the Denver Broncos on the road, it seems that they have yet to learn their lesson. For former Cowboys wide receiver, Dallas could match the immaculate season of the 1972 Miami Dolphins if Mike McCarthy’s men will be able to put an end to their slopiness on the field (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO