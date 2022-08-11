ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Comments / 1050

Janet Tait
3d ago

As sad as this article is, the blame should be put on the mother for leaving her kids unattended. Who leaves their small kids in an unattended car these days? They could have been kidnapped, then who would she have blamed? Parents you are responsible for your kids safety!

Reply(75)
1547
Antoinette Hammack
3d ago

She should go to jail for leaving them girls unattended, alone in a car . All the money in the world can't cover up guilt, which is what she should be dealing with. Not a lawsuit. How pathetic to expect compensation for her neglect.

Reply(13)
1048
Pat Ward
3d ago

why did she leave those two children alone in a car on a Walmart parking lot? her negligence was more to blame. what was she not arrested for child endangerment?

Reply(6)
616
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
City
Fridley, MN
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Fridley, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parking Lots#Linus Company Walmart#Kstp Tv
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
komando.com

3 phone scams spreading now you should know about

Most cybercriminals are stealthy when scamming people out of money. They might send mass emails with malicious links or attachments and wait for victims to enter their banking details or personal information. More aggressive thieves reach for the phone. They devise elaborate schemes to trick you into handing over personal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Father who killed burglar after seeing break-in on Ring doorbell app jailed for 19 years

A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him break into his home on Ring doorbell footage has been jailed for 19 years.A jury cleared Karl Townsend, 32, of murdering Jordan Brophy, 31, outside his home in Halewood, Merseyside, on October 29 last year but found him guilty of manslaughter.The court heard Mr Brophy and three others had targeted Townsend’s home while he, his partner and child were out, with the intention of carrying out a “smash and grab” burglary to steal a stash of controlled drugs.The burglars arrived at the property in Beechwood Avenue in a convoy of vehicles...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania boy has died after getting pulled into a wood chipper while working, according to authorities. Isiah M. Bedocs, of Coplay, died from "multiple traumatic injuries" he suffered Tuesday afternoon when he "was partly pulled into a commercial wood chipper" on Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township, according to a press release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
COPLAY, PA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy