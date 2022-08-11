As sad as this article is, the blame should be put on the mother for leaving her kids unattended. Who leaves their small kids in an unattended car these days? They could have been kidnapped, then who would she have blamed? Parents you are responsible for your kids safety!
She should go to jail for leaving them girls unattended, alone in a car . All the money in the world can't cover up guilt, which is what she should be dealing with. Not a lawsuit. How pathetic to expect compensation for her neglect.
why did she leave those two children alone in a car on a Walmart parking lot? her negligence was more to blame. what was she not arrested for child endangerment?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
Related
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
A 23-year-old McDonald's worker dies days after being shot by a man whose mom complained that her fries were cold
4 more bodies found in Perry County on Sunday. Daughters wait to see if one is their father.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunting final surveillance pictures show family with toddler who vanished on camping vacation after trip to Walmart
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
Chilling reason boy, 13, who died after vomiting & urinating on himself ‘was pinned down by teachers for two hours’
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
3 phone scams spreading now you should know about
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
She was already in a Florida jail. Then came a ‘horrific’ video and a sheriff’s warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A man’s credit card wasn’t working at a gas station. He beat up the mother and daughter clerks, police say.
Father who killed burglar after seeing break-in on Ring doorbell app jailed for 19 years
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
17-Year-Old Penn. Boy Dies After Getting Pulled Into Wood Chipper While Working, Officials Say
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
Man Killed by Snakebite Hours After Funeral of Brother Killed by Snakebite
Pastor who was robbed of $1M worth of jewelry at gunpoint was accused of stealing $90K from congregant while running for Brooklyn Borough president
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1050