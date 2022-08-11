ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid

A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
shefinds

Rudy Giuliani Was Just Ordered To Testify For The Jan. 6 Committee Despite Health Plea

This article was originally posted on 07/28/22 titled: Rudy Giuliani Was Just Ordered To Testify For The Jan. 6 Committee—He Must Be Freaking Out!. Rudy Giuliani has just been ordered by a New York Judge to testify on August 9th as a witness before the Fulton County, GA grand jury (that is currently investigating Donald Trump‘s efforts to undermine and sabotage the 2020 election.)
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
ValueWalk

“Raid” Backfired – Because There’s No Special Counsel

WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 12, 2022) – It appears that the search of Mar-A-Lago – which was reportedly scheduled when the former president would not be present so as to minimize adverse publicity – backfired badly, with many now wondering whether it was part of a plot to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.
HuffPost

Trump Doubles Down On Vicious FBI Attacks Over Mar-A-Lago Search

Former President Donald Trump intensified his bashing of the FBI on social media over the weekend with his own comments and those of QAnon followers calling the bureau a “criminal enterprise,” “corrupt,” seditious and abusive. Trump, in likely the ugliest public attack on federal law enforcers...
