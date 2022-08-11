Read full article on original website
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Daily Beast
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
CNBC
Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain
Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
GOP Sen. Tim Scott on FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home: "We need to let this play out"
Republican Sen. Tim Scott said he was shocked but would not rush to judgment after the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, a major escalation of the Justice Department's probe into potential mishandling of White House records. "We need to let this play out and see...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Florida Lawmaker Calls for FBI Agents to Be ‘Arrested Upon Sight’ After Trump Raid
A Republican Florida lawmaker has called for his state’s legislature to break away from federal agencies in the wake of an FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress, made his radical proposal in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “It’s time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies,” Sabatini wrote. “Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our State should be arrested upon sight.” MAGA fans have reacted angrily to the search of the former president’s property, which is reportedly related to an investigation into classified documents Trump may have improperly removed during his final days in the White House. Sabatini previously supported Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and last year proposed renaming U.S. Highway 27 to the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
Trump Lawyer Says He Watched Search On Camera, Muddling Claim That FBI Planted Evidence
The Trump family was “actually able to see the whole thing,” attorney Christina Bobb said of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
FBI Informant Is One of 6-8 People 'Very Close' to Trump: Ex-Trump Official
"If you know where the safe is and you know the documents are in 10 boxes in the basement, you are pretty close to the president," Mick Mulvaney said.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Rudy Giuliani Was Just Ordered To Testify For The Jan. 6 Committee Despite Health Plea
This article was originally posted on 07/28/22 titled: Rudy Giuliani Was Just Ordered To Testify For The Jan. 6 Committee—He Must Be Freaking Out!. Rudy Giuliani has just been ordered by a New York Judge to testify on August 9th as a witness before the Fulton County, GA grand jury (that is currently investigating Donald Trump‘s efforts to undermine and sabotage the 2020 election.)
As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'
The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
After FBI raid, former staffer says Trump mishandled classified documents
Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacted to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday by saying that former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents while in office.
ValueWalk
“Raid” Backfired – Because There’s No Special Counsel
WASHINGTON, D.C., (August 12, 2022) – It appears that the search of Mar-A-Lago – which was reportedly scheduled when the former president would not be present so as to minimize adverse publicity – backfired badly, with many now wondering whether it was part of a plot to prevent Donald Trump from running for president again.
Trump Doubles Down On Vicious FBI Attacks Over Mar-A-Lago Search
Former President Donald Trump intensified his bashing of the FBI on social media over the weekend with his own comments and those of QAnon followers calling the bureau a “criminal enterprise,” “corrupt,” seditious and abusive. Trump, in likely the ugliest public attack on federal law enforcers...
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President
Constitutional attorney on Mar-a-Lago raid: Declassifying government documents is a granted authority of any President.
Trump Slams FBI 'Rummaging' Through Melania's Closets, Pushes Conspiracies
The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court papers.
Trump accuses FBI agents of trashing Melania's closet
Former President Donald Trump accused FBI agents of trashing his wife Melania 's closet during their raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday.
