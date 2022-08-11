SmallBusinessShoutout - Uptown Provisions

This week for #SmallBusinessShoutout we are featuring Uptown Provisions located at 12819 Penn St. in Whittier

The Market has created a lot of buzz here in the city of Whittier. It specializes is locally sourced products along with organic products. The market is full of product that is currently hard to find here in the city of Whittier. It was a great interview and I hope you enjoy it.

Keep up with Uptown Provisions on Instagram and their Website

Order online Here

Located at 12819 Penn St. in Whittier

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Sunday: 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Monday & Tuesday: Closed