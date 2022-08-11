Read full article on original website
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022
Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States. According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu’s current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+’s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
MAJOR Price Hike Announced For Disney+
On August 10, The Walt Disney Company held its third-quarter earnings call. Many things were discussed in terms of Disney+ subscriber numbers, where those subscriber numbers are expected to go, how the theme parks are performing now that they are all open, and how Disney’s other entertainment areas are performing — including Hulu and ESPN+. During the call, Disney shared some big news about the new ad-supported tier of Disney+, which was announced earlier this year. The ad-supported tier will be available on December 8!
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
How Much Are Disney+ and Hulu Rates Going Up in December?
The battle for streaming subscribers continues. Platforms must include content offerings to attract new members while retaining current membership. Disney announced that it's raising subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu memberships at the end of 2022. Here’s how much Disney+ and Hulu rates are going up. Article continues below...
Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains
Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has a critical week ahead of it. Fresh off of the success of Stranger Things 4, which is shaping up to be the streamer's biggest television hit ever, Netflix is scheduled to release its latest quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. In the first...
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Where to Watch and Stream Beneath the Surface Free Online
Cast: Georgie Banks Nicola Wright Beatrice Fletcher Annie Knox Stephanie Lodge. A young woman survives a great white shark attack, whilst on a family boating vacation, however soon realizes the nightmare is far from over. Those around her can not be trusted, and she must face her demons, if she is to step back in the water.
People
Price Hikes Coming for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ and Bundle
Disney announced on Wednesday that it will increase subscription prices for the ad-free versions of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ and will launch a version of Disney+ with ads. The conglomerate said in an earnings call that as of Dec. 8, a new version of Disney+ with ads will cost $7.99 per month, which is what the streaming service currently costs without any additional advertisements. When this change takes effect, the ad-free version of Disney+ — which the company now refers to as a "premium" plan — will increase to $10.99 per month, or $109.99 each year, Disney announced.
Disney+ Is Raising Its Subscription Price
Disney is changing the pricing structure of its three streaming services again and announced the price for the ad-supported version of Disney+ on Wednesday. The Disney+ price hikes will begin in early December, while Hulu's prices will climb in October. Disney previously announced price increases for ESPN+, which will go into effect later this month.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Disney Has a Long Way to Go to Catch Up to Netflix
Disney closed out its fiscal third quarter with 221.1 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix at 220.7 million paid streaming members. Disney's streaming segment grew twice as fast as Netflix over the past year, but it's still well behind in revenue, operating profit, and other important categories. Netflix has been slipping lately,...
'The Single Dumbest Decision Made By Any Corporation': HBO Max Gears Up for a 'Gutting' and Fans Are Furious
Sources report that Warner Bros. Discovery will be restructuring ahead of its Q2 earnings call.
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
Walmart is reportedly looking at deals with streaming services
Given the rivalry with Amazon and its Prime membership program, Walmart exploring a streaming deal could give it an opportunity to attempt its own service that is similar to Amazon Prime. The company declined to comment to TechCrunch. While it remains unconfirmed that Paramount+, Disney+ or Peacock could strike an...
3 new shows everyone is watching on Disney Plus right now
As popular as Disney Plus is, the streaming service doesn’t release nearly as much original content as its rivals. Netflix will regularly drop 15 or 20 new shows and movies a week, while Disney Plus often releases just a handful. But what Disney Plus lacks in quantity, it makes up for in quality. There are some great shows arriving on the service each month outside of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises, and we want to highlight a couple today.
These classic TV shows aren't streaming anywhere, and we're losing our history
"Get Smart," "Gilligan's Island" and more aren't available on the likes of Netflix or Hulu. For future generations, they might as well not exist.
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus
Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
