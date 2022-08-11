Read full article on original website
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
KCRA.com
1 hospitalized, another killed in Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Stockton on Sunday night, according to police. Stockton police said the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. by the Southside Market grocery store on S Airport Way near E 8th Street. No suspect information was...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
One dead after shooting in Vallejo, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a man died from gunshot wounds in Vallejo, according to the Vallejo Police Department. At approximately 2:04 a.m., Vallejo police officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Solano Avenue. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for […]
Man arrested after brandishing a gun at hotel manager
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, the Ceres Police Department arrested a man on parole who pointed a gun at a hotel manager. According to a news release from the Ceres police office, officers found a man who “brandished a firearm at the manager” of the Howard Johnson Motel near Herndon Road. The news release […]
Five minors released to parents after vehicle pursuit with police
Officers came across a group of minors after a vehicle pursuit on Saturday evening, according to Oakland Police Department.
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff
CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
West Sacramento Police arrest man who fatally shoots woman
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department responded to a call that lead to a woman’s body at a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks Friday morning According to police, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his residence Saturday on a No Bail Ramey Warrant. Ornelas […]
Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
Two men arrested after robbery of Vacaville convenience store
Two men have been arrested following a robbery at a local convenience store, according to a Facebook post from Vacaville Police Department.
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
2 minors injured after separate shootings in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two juveniles were injured after two separate shootings on Friday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street and the second around 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street. After the first shooting, officers found a juvenile male […]
73-year-old woman robbed in her home, Stockton Police searching for man
STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a 73-year-old woman in her home.Police say the robbery happened on East Bianchi Road at around 3:30 p.m.Investigators say the suspect pushed open the woman's door just after she came home and then punched her two times and robbed her.No arrests have been made.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
KCRA.com
Woman shot in leg in Natomas, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting near an apartment complex in Sacramento's Natomas neighborhood on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Valencia Point Apartments, which is near the intersection of Natomas Central Drive and Del Paso Road. Investigators believe that a fight...
2news.com
Suspect arrested in Fentanyl death of 15-year-old Roseville girl
After a lengthy investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Roseville girl, detectives with the Placer County Sheriff's Office and a special county drug task force arrested 20-year-old Nathaniel Evan Cabacungan on August 10. During the investigation, it was revealed Cabacungan met with the young girl and during that...
