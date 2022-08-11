ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

mymcmedia.org

County Monitoring Elevated COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Montgomery County health officials are monitoring an elevated rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the jurisdiction remains in high transmission. As of Aug. 8, there were 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County, said Sean O’Donnell, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager, during a media briefing Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Fairfax Times

FCPS staff members still fight for their health in mold-related cases

As students and staff at Fairfax County Public Schools prepare to return to the classroom, health issues caused by aging buildings remain a challenge. Teachers in the county are still concerned, and some are battling serious health conditions. For one teacher, the mold exposure has been catastrophic. Not only was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

This Ashburn Native Became the First Chinese American to be Crowned Miss Virginia

If Virginia is the state that can do it all, from picturesque mountains to bright cities to sandy beaches, then it’s only fitting that Miss Virginia does it all, too, — and Victoria Chuah fits the bill. The 2022 Miss Virginia winner from Ashburn, who formerly held the title of Miss Arlington, is a contestant-of-all-trades, with a diverse range of passions and talents that set her apart from the crowd and propelled her to success in pageantry.
VIRGINIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Sonker Fest on tap after 2-year COVID pause

The Surry County Sonker Festival has been one of the last large public events to rebound from the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a two-year shutdown for the popular gathering is now history. “There has been much anticipation from the community for the return of the Sonker Festival,”...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Daily Voice

Separate Alerts Issued For 11-Year-Old Boy, Girl Reported Missing In Maryland

Separate alerts have been issued for a pair of 11-year-olds who were reported missing by friends and family on the same day in Maryland. The Baltimore Police Department issued an alert at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Darren Cole, which was followed by the Baltimore County Police Department at 1:30 p.m. as the agency looks to locate Greidy Hernandez-Portillo.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
getawaymavens.com

20 Great Romantic Hotels and Inns in Virginia

At a time when the qualities of graciousness and good cheer seem to be shrinking into oblivion, especially in the hospitality biz, these 20 romantic hotels in Virginia offer warm, friendly welcomes and honest to goodness service. Celebrate, or reanimate, your relationship with a day or two in one – or more – of these exceptional lodgings.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Low flying aircraft expected in region

Low flying planes and helicopters will be flying over portions of Frederick and Clarke Counties through December. The Virginia Department of Energy is aiding the U.S. Geological Survey in their national effort to modernize geographical maps, topographical surveys, and geochemical sampling. This will be the area’s first high resolution public...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

20th memorial motorcycle ride for Jennifer Short

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — The 20th Jennifer Short Memorial scholarship ride took place on Saturday. Ray Reynolds has been the long-time organizer of the event and he is stepping down after 20 years. The riders met at the CrossPoint Church in Ridgeway, Virginia. A lunch was held at noon for the riders sponsored by both […]
RIDGEWAY, VA
FOX8 News

VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle house inferno

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC tells FOX8 that the house was one of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA

