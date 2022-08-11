ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion

What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know

Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
Could Binghamton University Police Receive Covid Bonuses?

Binghamton University Police could be in line for pandemic hazard duty bonuses if New York State answers the call of the state Police Benevolent Association. The PBA addressed the letter to the New York State Division of Budget and SUNY Chancellor asking for University Police across the state to be eligible to receive the pandemic bonuses. Other eligible professions for the pandemic pay bonuses include food service staff, housekeeping aides, maintenance workers, and medical secretaries and administrative support.
Broome Residents Encouraged to Form Neighborhood Watch Groups

Although several "Neighborhood Watch" communities exist across Broome County, representatives of the sheriff's office are prepared to help residents develop new groups. Deputy Robert Stapleton, who oversees the agency's community policing division, said he works to educate members of existing Neighborhood Watch programs. Speaking on News Radio WNBF, Stapleton said...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force

A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties

No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School

The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
