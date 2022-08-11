Read full article on original website
NYS Grant Inches Rod Serling Statue Closer to Binghamton’s Recreation Park
A statue of Binghamton native-son, author and playwright Rod Serling stepping through a doorway of imagination at Recreation Park on the West Side is closer to reality. New York State Assembylwoman Donna Lupardo (D-52 Endwell) announced during the weekend Rod Serling Festival events that a $50,000 grant has been secured for the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation.
Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion
What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know
Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
Broome & Other Counties to Develop Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is instructing local governments, including counties like Broome, to have plans in place for preventing domestic terrorism. In a news release from the Democrat’s office, counties are being encouraged to develop Threat Assessment and Management Teams as part of their Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans with $10-million in state money available to assist them.
Could Binghamton University Police Receive Covid Bonuses?
Binghamton University Police could be in line for pandemic hazard duty bonuses if New York State answers the call of the state Police Benevolent Association. The PBA addressed the letter to the New York State Division of Budget and SUNY Chancellor asking for University Police across the state to be eligible to receive the pandemic bonuses. Other eligible professions for the pandemic pay bonuses include food service staff, housekeeping aides, maintenance workers, and medical secretaries and administrative support.
Drug Raids Turn Up Deadly Fentanyl in Two Binghamton Apartments
Two searches for drugs in the City of Binghamton have netted dozens of grams of Fentanyl, hundreds of dollars in drug sale proceeds and two arrests. Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force report they executed two narcotics search warrants in the City of Binghamton on Thursday, August 11.
Broome Residents Encouraged to Form Neighborhood Watch Groups
Although several "Neighborhood Watch" communities exist across Broome County, representatives of the sheriff's office are prepared to help residents develop new groups. Deputy Robert Stapleton, who oversees the agency's community policing division, said he works to educate members of existing Neighborhood Watch programs. Speaking on News Radio WNBF, Stapleton said...
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Tioga County Pigs Make Daring Escape to Join Police Force
A couple of pigs in Tioga County decided they wanted to get out and stretch their legs on Tuesday night, escaping their farm to go for a leisurely walk around town. According to the Tioga County Sherriff's Office, police responded to a call about two pigs walking around in the road on Tuesday night.
Look Up! It’s The Binghamton Aeros Festival Of Giants Weekend
If you're like me, you love to watch aircraft take off and land at airports. I've always been fascinated with the many types of aircraft that have been built since the beginning of flying. When an airshow comes to our area or nearby, many people like myself come out to enjoy checking out the various aircraft up close up.
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
High Speed Chase Through Cortland and Broome Counties
No injuries are reported following a high-speed chase early August 10 on Interstate 81 through 2 counties. Law enforcement agencies were heard on radio transmissions at 2:40 a.m. pursuing a vehicle southbound from Cortland County into Broome County. Pursuing units reported to Central Communications speeds reaching and possibly exceeding 110...
PHOTOS: 30+ Faces From Binghamton News Television’s Past
One of my co-workers (a former reporter for WBNG-TV 12 in Binghamton) made me aware of a video on YouTube that the Binghamton Broadcasters had compiled that included clips over a 20-year span from 1980 to 1999. I wrote an article on the video which you can see here along...
New Principal Selected for Binghamton Elementary School
The Binghamton City School District has announced the appointment of a principal for one of its elementary schools. Kelly Bough has been named the building principal for Calvin Coolidge Elementary School on Robinson Street on the city's East Side. According to a district new release, Bough attended Binghamton city schools....
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Owego Man Takes First Flight, Hilarious Video Goes Viral [WATCH]
Do you remember the first time you ever set foot on an airplane to soar through the sky? One Owego man certainly does and always will thanks to a fantastic flight crew and the video of what they did for him that's making its rounds. Darrik of Owego, along with...
Delaware County Man Accused of Injuring Ill Woman, Contributing to Death
A Delaware County man is being charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a woman who had been suffering a medical event on August 1. New York State Police say 46-year-old Justin Valk of Davenport is accused of inflicting additional physical harm to 47-year-old...
Attempted Murder Trial For Accused Trooper-Shooter in 2nd Week
The Attempted Murder trial of a Colesville man accused of shooting and wounding a New York State Trooper in June of last year is dragging through its second week. Jason Johnson is accused of shooting Trooper Becky Seager while his father, David Johnson is also on trial, accused of evidence tampering.
