12-year-old among several injured in the Lowcountry
Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night.
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
SLED Investigating Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Orangeburg County
(Orangeburg County, SC)-- SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident was an exchange of gunfire between Eutawville Police and an armed man identified as 27-year-old Tyler Mendez. No officer injuries were reported, but Mendez was killed. The investigation is ongoing.
Man charged with murder of elderly Pineville woman, setting house fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Detectives say a man has been charged with the murder of an elderly woman in her home earlier this month. Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, was charged with of Murder, Burglary first-degree, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Arson first-degree.
12-year-old shot, man stabbed at Saturday night party in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times and a man was repeatedly stabbed Saturday night during a party on Main Street in Downtown Walterboro, according to a Colleton County public safety official. Another man also was shot in the wrist. The boy was taken by...
Deadly alligator attack reported in Sun City; Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responding
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is responding to a call about a fatal alligator attack in Sun City at about 11:15 a.m., Monday. According to BCSO Major Angela Viens, the body of a female victim was recovered at about 1 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will carry out the rest of the investigation.
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
Recent deaths in Charleston County highlight dangers of unintentional shootings
NORTH CHARLESTON — The 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party July 20 at his family's residence. By the early hours of the next morning, the celebration had quieted down. The 15 attendees in the house on Pinehurst Street prepared for bed, except Micah Simmons and his 14-year-old relative.
Charleston police arrest suspect in hatchet slaying on James Island
A man wielding a hatchet attacked a couple, killing one person and injuring another while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a Walmart on James Island, according to authorities. Theodore Wagner was arrested Aug. 12 in the attack. The 42-year-old Charleston man was booked into the Charleston County...
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
Firefighters visited with local children in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Children gathered for a visit from the North Charleston Fire Department on Friday. According to North Charleston Fire Department, Engine Unit 213 had the chance to visit children at Children’s Learning Zone. Children’s Learning Zone is a childcare center on Ashley Phosphate Road. NCFD showed the kids the firetruck and […]
Do you recognize him? Beaufort County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying salon burglar
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man that broke into a Hilton Head Island salon and stole cash. The burglary happened on Aug. 4 at around 3:30 a.m. According to deputies, the man forced his way into the Whip Salon located at...
1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
A century-old ring was lost on Edisto Beach 2 years ago. Then an amateur sleuth found it.
EDISTO BEACH — She stepped out into the early August morning to find the low-tide beach empty, gold and orange rays spraying across the sky. Inhaling the smell of salt and damp, Maxine McLeod Miller began to stroll along the dune. Ahead, sticks with bright ribbons marked two sea...
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of coworker in downtown Charleston: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting downtown that left a person shot in the buttocks on Wednesday, according to Charleston Police. James Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
Volunteers say West Ashley pond is contaminated with cooking oil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover. That has been washing into...
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
Narcan vending machines added to South Carolina jail
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent overdose deaths by providing access to a life-saving tool through a vending machine at the detention center. A vending machine recently installed at the Charleston County Detention Center contains more than 50 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can be […]
