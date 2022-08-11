CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting downtown that left a person shot in the buttocks on Wednesday, according to Charleston Police. James Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

