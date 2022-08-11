Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Inside Nova
Campaign cash flowing ahead of Prince William's 2023 elections
The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. The current iteration of the Board of County Supervisors has collected $285,930 between taking office...
Inside Nova
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
Inside Nova
One-time Arlington candidate makes bid for state Senate in Shenandoah Valley
A quarter-century after he ran for the lower house of the legislature from Arlington, John Massoud is now angling for a seat in its upper house, representing the Shenandoah Valley. Massoud, a taxicab-company executive, has launched a bid for the state Senate’s newly redrawn 1st District, which includes parts of...
Inside Nova
Arlington Republicans hoping to have full corps of pollwatchers in November
“Trust, but verify” being a phrase Republicans particularly identify with (given its Ronald Reagan provenance), the Arlington County Republican Committee is ramping up its efforts to have a full cadre of pollwatchers on Nov. 8. “The mere presence of pollwatchers adds significantly to the accuracy of, and confidence in,...
Inside Nova
Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
Inside Nova
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
Man wanted for stabbing following argument in Fairfax County, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating what they believed started as an argument and led to the stabbing of a man in Falls Church, Virginia, Saturday night. Around 8:39 p.m., officers were called to the 6000 block of Argyle Drive, Falls Church, for a reported...
Missing Fairfax man found
According to police, 40-year-old Brandon Darnell Jackson was last seen on the 300 block of King Street around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 wearing a burgundy polo shirt and blue jeans.
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 8/11/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH MALICIOUS WOUNDING AFTER SHOOTING: Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim...
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Inside Nova
Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire
Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
Inside Nova
For sale: A Loudoun County winery
Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
Inside Nova
Column: Will variable speed limits help congestion on I-95?
“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” Richmond news anchor Elizabeth Holmes quipped in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless drivers who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping...
northernvirginiamag.com
Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company
Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
