ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Campaign cash flowing ahead of Prince William's 2023 elections

The development industry has pumped more than $118,000 into the local campaign committees for seven members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors and contributed at least $333,000 to two of their congressional campaigns. The current iteration of the Board of County Supervisors has collected $285,930 between taking office...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future

When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax, VA
Government
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Inside Nova

Primary challenge launched against Potomac supervisor

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey will face a primary challenger in her 2023 re-election campaign. Kim Short is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Board of Supervisors in the Potomac District, which covers southeastern Prince William County, including Dumfries, Quantico, Montclair and Triangle. Short, 52, is a native of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?

This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Questionnaires#Juror#Rappahannock Media Llc
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 8/11/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH MALICIOUS WOUNDING AFTER SHOOTING: Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Arlington man arrested in Seven Corners homicide, fire

Fairfax County police have arrested a 47-year-old Arlington man in the Aug. 10 fatal stabbing and burning of a Falls Church woman. County police at 3:05 p.m. that day responded to a reported domestic dispute at an apartment in the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area. A neighbor had called police after hearing a man and woman arguing in an adjacent apartment.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: A Loudoun County winery

Dream of ditching it all and owning a winery? Here's your chance. Dry Mill Vineyards & Winery outside Leesburg is still for sale on Realtor.com with a $1.65 million price tag. Take a look.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Column: Will variable speed limits help congestion on I-95?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” Richmond news anchor Elizabeth Holmes quipped in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless drivers who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping...
RICHMOND, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Inside the Efforts to Rein in an Aggressive Arlington Towing Company

Advanced Towing has been one of the most controversial towing companies in Arlington, racking up 210 towing company complaints the last few years. The complaints are listed by the dozens: people who parked their car in a lot in a busy part of Arlington and were towed within minutes, even though they checked for signs to make sure they were parked legally or they had valid parking permits. Some vehicles towed by Arlington-based Advanced Towing belonged to a restaurant’s own delivery drivers. In other cases, an Amazon delivery truck and a police vehicle were towed. One driver even said Advanced Towing attempted to tow their car while they were still sitting in it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy