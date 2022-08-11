Victim of alleged attack in Granite City dies, first-degree murder charges filed

A Granite City man is in custody after being charged with first-degree murder, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office .

Blake Streeb, 30, on Thursday was charged with two counts in the death of Michael Jon Reay, 25, also of Granite City, a department press release stated. Streeb also was charged with battery of Norman Richter.

According to court documents, Streeb allegedly “ struck Michael Reay about the face and head.” Madison County Detective Captain Brian Koberna on Thursday afternoon said this indicates no weapon was used.

Judge Ronald Slemer set Streeb’s bond at $1 million, and he remains in custody at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the department release, at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residence in the 2200 block of Miracle Ave. in Granite City .

Upon arriving on scene, deputies located two victims who had allegedly been battered. Streeb was still on scene at the residence.

According to the release, officers determined that when Streeb arrived at the residence, he attacked the victims. They immediately took him into custody.

Reay was taken to a St. Louis area hospital and died from his injuries Wednesday. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office levied charges against Streeb on Thursday.

Koberna said Richter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“He had minimal injuries. I don’t know if he’s since had any additional medical treatment,” Koberna said.

The case remains as an active investigation.