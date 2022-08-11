Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Unexpected quantum effects in natural double-layer graphene
An international research team led by the University of Göttingen has detected novel quantum effects in high-precision studies of natural double-layer graphene and has interpreted them together with the University of Texas at Dallas using their theoretical work. This research provides new insights into the interaction of the charge carriers and the different phases, and contributes to the understanding of the processes involved. The LMU in Munich and the National Institute for Materials Science in Tsukuba, Japan, were also involved in the research. The results were published in Nature.
Phys.org
Scientists clarify how best known superconductor works
In a series of experiments on lanthanum superhydride with impurities, researchers from Skoltech, Lebedev Physical Institute of RAS and their colleagues from the United States, Germany and Japan, have established the mechanism behind the highest-temperature superconductivity in polyhydrides observed to date. Reported in Advanced Materials, the discovery paves the way for future studies pursuing materials that conduct electricity with zero resistance at or close to room temperature. Those would come in handy for superconducting electronics and quantum computers, maglev trains, MRI machines, particle accelerators, and perhaps even nuclear fission reactors and lossless power lines, if you're into that kind of thing.
Phys.org
Exploring the limits of G protein-coupled receptors
How do signals from outside the cell cause a response inside it? Such outside signals could be hormones or neurotransmitters. To notice them, the cell's surface possesses receptors. One of the key classes of such receptors are so-called G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). They are proteins placed on the cell's membrane. Once an outside signal activates them, they trigger processes inside the cell with far-reaching impacts on cell growth, migration, and metabolism as well as cell-to-cell communication. This group of more than 800 receptors also plays a vital role in many diseases. Therefore, GPCRs have become important targets of drugs. In fact, 35% of all drugs approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) target GPCRs, accounting for an annual market of estimated 180 billion US dollars.
Phys.org
Engineering circular ribonucleic acids (circRNAs) for improved protein production
Circular ribonucleic acids (circRNAs) are a promising platform for gene expression studies as a stable and prevalent ribonucleic acid in eukaryotic cells, which arise from back-splicing. In a new report now published in Nature Biotechnology, Robert Chen and a team of interdisciplinary researchers at Stanford University, California, U.S., developed a systematic approach to rapidly assemble and test features affecting protein production based on synthetic circular RNAs. The team maximized translation of the circRNA by optimizing fine elements to implement design principles to improve circular RNA yield by several hundred-fold. The outcomes facilitated an increased translation of the RNA of interest, when compared to messenger RNA (mRNA) levels, to provide durable translation in vivo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Researchers fabricate cobalt copper catalysts for methane on metal-organic framework
The world is highly dependent on fossil fuels to power its industry and transportation. These fossil fuels lead to excessive carbon dioxide emission, which contributes to global warming and ocean acidification. One way to reduce this excessive carbon dioxide emission that is harmful to the environment is through the electroreduction of carbon dioxide into value-added fuels or chemicals using renewable energy. The idea of using this technology to produce methane has attracted wide interest. However, researchers have had limited success in developing efficient catalysts for methane.
Phys.org
Potential anti-aging components of Moringa oleifera leaf
Moringa oleifera Lam., also known as Miracle Tree, primarily derived from India, is now widely distributed in tropical and subtropical regions. Previous studies have showed that M. oleifera has anti-aging effects, but there is a lack of in-depth research on the specific active ingredients and mechanisms of this anti-aging activity. Researchers are working to screen out the most effective active components of M. oleifera leaves.
Phys.org
Scientists doubt that DeepMind's AI is as good for fractional-charge systems as it seems
In their paper published in Science in December 2021, a DeepMind team showed how neural networks can be used to describe electron interactions in chemical systems more accurately than existing methods. A team of researchers from Skoltech, Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry, HSE University, Yandex, and Kyungpook National University show in their comment in Science that DeepMind AI's ability to generalize the behavior of such systems does not follow from the published results and requires revisiting.
Phys.org
Will strong and fast-switching artificial muscle be feasible?
In the American action movie "Pacific Rim," giant robots called "Jaegers" fight against unknown monsters to save mankind. These robots are equipped with artificial muscles that mimic real living bodies and defeat monsters with power and speed. Research is being conducted on equipping real robots with artificial muscles like the ones shows in the movie. However, the powerful strength and high speed in artificial muscles cannot be actualized, since the mechanical strength (force) and conductivity (speed) of polymer electrolyte—the key materials driving the actuator—have conflicting characteristics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Shortening the juvenile period for citrus crops to improve food stability
Citrus represents important commercial fruit crops worldwide. The juvenile period of citrus ranges from 6 to 20 years, seriously hindering conventional breeding and heredity improvement. Furthermore, the selection of ideal commercial and cultural traits through traditional breeding methods is time consuming. Shortening of the juvenile period and early flowering have therefore always been important breeding goals for citrus. Previous studies have confirmed that Flowering Locus T (FT) protein acts as a florigen, a mobile flower-inducing signal that is synthesized in leaves and then transported to meristems. Several studies have shown that citrus FT can shorten the juvenile period and participate in seasonal flowering. However, it remains unclear whether these FT proteins or mRNAs are mobile in citrus and can shorten the juvenile period.
BHG
How to Clean a Trash Can to Remove Pesky Odors
Sinks, countertops, and toilets often get the most attention come cleaning day. But when it comes to neglected items that could use an occasional scrub, your trash cans might very well fall at the top of the list. Failure to clean your home's trash cans, especially in the kitchen, can...
Good News Network
These Baby Shoes Dissolve In Water After Your Infant Outgrows Them, Saving Space in Landfills
A husband and wife in Oregon have designed baby shoes that melt away into water after an infant outgrows them. The silky fabric is actually made of a kind of water-soluble plastic that covers detergent pods, cosmetic products, and pill coatings, but is designed to last through the use of two infants so as to retain hand-me-down potential.
Can Your Household Cleaning Products Actually Expire?
A clean home is a goal for many of us, and there's a chance you have a plethora of cleaning products stored under your kitchen and bathroom sinks. From liquid sprays to gels made to scour, we stock up on the solutions that helps us keep walls, counters, and floors sparkling. But how often are you replacing those products? If you're only buying new stuff when the old bottles run empty and you're not using some of those products regularly, you probably have expired cleaners on your hands.
How to clean Roman blinds
ROMAN blinds are a popular and stylish window dressing option - especially in living rooms and bedrooms. But how do you clean these fabric based blinds and how do you make them? Here's everything you need to know. How to clean Roman blinds. Roman blinds are available in a variety...
Phys.org
Using sound and bubbles to make bandages stickier and longer lasting
Researchers have discovered that they can control the stickiness of adhesive bandages using ultrasound waves and bubbles. This breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where adhesives are difficult to apply such as on wet skin. "Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that are...
Preferred Fibers Coming to Crate & Barrel Textiles
Crate & Barrel becomes the latest home goods retailer to make a commitment to improving the sustainability of its products and operations. The company outlined a list of goals to achieve by 2025 designed to decrease its environmental impact while improving the safety of its products across all brands—Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Among the goals outlined in Crate & Barrel’s sustainability plan, the company plans to incorporate 60 percent Certified Preferred Fibers in its textiles. Certified Preferred Fibers are defined by the Textile Exchange as fibers that result in improved environmental and/or social sustainability outcomes...
Phys.org
A review article clarifies genotype-independent plant transformation
Recently, researchers from North Carolina State University and the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center published the first review of research progress on genotype-independent plant transformation. In this review, researchers discussed recent advances in the use of regulatory genes in plant transformation and regeneration, as well as their potential to facilitate genotype-independent plant transformation and regeneration.
Is It Safe To Use Expired Neosporin?
Just like with other medications, Neosporin has an expiration date, which can be found printed on the tube itself. But is it safe to use even after it expires?
Phys.org
Parasitic behavior of the root-knot nematode is negatively regulated by root-derived volatiles of C. metuliferus
Recently, scientists from the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Science provided new insights into the correlation between cucurbit root volatiles and root-knot nematode parasitism, paving the way for development of more sustainable cucumber production. The researchers used the resistant C. metuliferus line CM3 and...
inputmag.com
These no-waste body wash sheets are a new staple in my travel bag
I decided not long ago that I would never buy another bar of soap again. Soap is slippery and slimy and there’s no practical way to store it when you’re on the go. Native’s body wash is my favorite in my everyday routine, but the 18-ounce bottle isn’t exactly something I can stow in my travel bag. Plus, transferring the gooey liquid to a plane-friendly mini bottle just leaves me annoyed and sticky.
Phys.org
New radiolabeling method for personalized cancer treatment
Researchers from TU Delft have found a new method to efficiently make nano carriers loaded with radioactive salts for both imaging and treatment. Because the assembly of these nano carriers is incredibly simple, the innovation is very suitable for clinical research and treatments of cancer patients. The findings are now published in Advanced Therapeutics.
Comments / 0