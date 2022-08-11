Read full article on original website
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
Disney+ Subscribers Are Up. Guess What Else Is...
There’s good news for Disney this quarter. And bad news for Disney fans in the near future. Since Disney+’s introduction in 2019, the streaming service has steadily grown quarter over quarter, while streaming stalwart Netflix (NFLX) has been looking a bit shaky of late. Disney (DIS) has a...
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
The streaming wars are over
In November 2019, Disney debuted Disney+, kicking off the so-called streaming wars and prompting companies across the media world to spend billions of dollars to launch services to take on Netflix.
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
How Much Are Disney+ and Hulu Rates Going Up in December?
The battle for streaming subscribers continues. Platforms must include content offerings to attract new members while retaining current membership. Disney announced that it's raising subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu memberships at the end of 2022. Here’s how much Disney+ and Hulu rates are going up. Article continues below...
knowtechie.com
HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be replaced by a new service
The HBO Max app as we know it is on its way out. There’s a new streaming app coming in the summer of 2023 that combines the app with Discovery Plus. This has been a change in the making since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery back in March, becoming Warner Bros Discovery. And Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the new app in an earnings call yesterday (thanks, Verge).
How the Major Streamers Stack Up Right Now – in Subscribers and Revenue | Charts
Recent subscriber fluctuations amid Wall Street’s Hollywood reset makes the streaming wars more competitive than ever. The streaming industry has never been so crowded. And as Wall Street and cash-conscious consumers have begun to look at the business with a more critical eye, it’s time once again to round up the total subscriber and average revenue per user (ARPU) stats we learned about the major streamers from the most recent round of quarterly earnings results.
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
Motley Fool
Disney Has a Long Way to Go to Catch Up to Netflix
Disney closed out its fiscal third quarter with 221.1 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix at 220.7 million paid streaming members. Disney's streaming segment grew twice as fast as Netflix over the past year, but it's still well behind in revenue, operating profit, and other important categories. Netflix has been slipping lately,...
The Case for Disney as New Streaming King — and the Case Netflix Never Lost Its Crown
Disney has been anointed the new streaming king after reporting it now counts 221.1 million total subscriptions between Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. That’s about 400,000 greater than Netflix’s Q2 tally of 220.67 million global paid members. But is The Walt Disney Company truly the new leader in the ongoing streaming wars? An investigation. The Case for Disney as New Streaming King Is Pretty Straightforward As a company, Disney is now home to more streaming subscriptions than Netflix. Disney+ alone added 14.4 million subscribers in the June quarter, when Netflix lost 970,000 global paid subscribers. (April to June is Netflix’s Q2 but Disney’s fiscal Q3.)...
pymnts.com
Disney+ Subscribers Top Netflix Just as Consumers Rethink Streaming Media Costs
With the addition of the 14.4 million new subscribers to Disney+ during the quarter ended July 2, The Walt Disney Company’s streaming offerings — Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — now have more paid subscribers than Netflix. The company reported in its Wednesday (Aug. 10) earnings release that...
Canceling Netflix
Warner Bros. Discovery, the newly formed entertainment giant, released extremely poor earnings. It has to look for growth businesses, and quickly. One place it continues to place emphasis on is streaming, which, until recently, appeared to be the solution to all media industry problems. As Warner Bros. Discovery launches even more new streaming services, the […]
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Carlos Free Online
Cast: Edgar Ramírez Alexander Scheer Nora Waldstätten Talal Jurdi Christoph Bach. The story of Venezuelan revolutionary, Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, who founded a worldwide terrorist organization and raided the OPEC headquarters in 1975 before being caught by the French police. Is Carlos on Netflix?. Carlos is currently not on...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 5)
Traditionally, August is a quiet month for streaming services – a time for audiences to catch up on all the movies and TV shows they may have missed in the preceding months. Not so in 2022. This year, studio bosses have seen fit to bombard subscribers with perhaps more new arrivals than in any month prior. Headlining the pack this weekend is The Sandman on Netflix, but the likes of Prime Video, HBO Max and Paramount Plus get plenty of welcome additions, too.
Today in the Connected Economy: Disney Outpaces Netflix in Subscriber Race
Today in the connected economy, Disney’s latest earnings report shows it ahead of Netflix in terms of subscribers by just 1 million users. Also, digital eyewear company Warby Parker continues its brick-and-mortar expansion, and Tommy Hilfiger joins forces with resale platform thredUP. With 14.4 million new subscribers joining Disney+...
NFL, FIFA, UFC Streaming Services Part of Push to Own Fan Data
Recently, several sports leagues and federations have introduced new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming solutions or new markets for their streaming product. For example, FIFA rolled out FIFA+, the NFL debuted NFL+, LaLiga launched LaLiga Plus in China and just last week, Sportico reported UFC Fight Pass will become the exclusive home for all UFC events aired in Brazil come Jan. 1. Rights-owner-controlled over-the-top (OTT) services, as we recently wrote, can provide useful leverage in future media-rights negotiations. DTC streaming platforms can also expand the league’s audience, reach people in different parts of the world and drive engagement among existing fans. But at least...
NFL・
Streaming costs: Disney Plus without ads will rise $3 to $10.99, Hulu prices also going up
The Walt Disney Company announced plans to raise prices on its streaming services as it rolls out an ad-supported version of Disney+ this December.
