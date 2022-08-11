Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Elk in the morning light
MOOSE, Wyo. — A bull elk, with a beautiful full-sized shed, grazes out near Signal Mountain in Grand Teton National Park. According to the National Park Service, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to approximately 30,000–40,000 elk.
buckrail.com
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 6-12
JACKSON, Wyo. — Welcome, weekend. It’s time to look back on the week through photos from community events, beautiful sunsets and snapshots of the valley’s wildlife.
county17.com
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
eastidahonews.com
3 major search and rescue operations in Grand Teton National Park in 24 hours
MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old woman at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via helicopter to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
MISSING SOUTHERN IDAHO TEENS
REXBURG - Police in southern Idaho are looking for two 14-year-olds that were reported missing from the Rexburg area on Tuesday morning. Kayzin Hansen is 14-year-old male, 5' 5" tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison Cook is 14-year-old female, 5' 6" tall, 135 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
buckrail.com
CWC Jackson is your hometown college
JACKSON, Wyo. — A perfect time to consider higher education this fall is on warm summer days! Central Wyoming College Jackson offers a variety of classes in person and online, beginning this fall. Email jacksoninfo@cwc.edu or call 307-733-7425 for more information and advising appointments. SOME OF THE IN-PERSON CLASSES...
Idaho State Journal
Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline
It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
svinews.com
Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass
JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
svinews.com
Flood watch issued for the Jackson Hole area Friday through the weekend
JACKSON (WNE) — Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast will bring a chance of localized flooding in parts of the Jackson Hole area and surrounding mountains this weekend. The National Weather Service’s Riverton bureau has issued a flood watch for the area from Friday through Sunday. Teton...
Local girl airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in dirt bike crash
A local girl was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing her dirt bike below Palisades Dam along the Snake River. The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. and left the 14-year-old girl from Idaho Falls with serious injuries, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. The girl was airlifted via Air Idaho helicopter from the scene to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. The Sheriff's Office said she's expected to survive. The girl's name has not been released. Bonneville County sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance also responded to the crash.
eastidahonews.com
Girl life-flighted to hospital following motorcycle crash at Palisades
SWAN VALLEY – A girl is in the hospital following a crash in Swan Valley Sunday morning. Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was riding a motorcycle at Palisades and crashed below the dam.
buckrail.com
Design Review Committee looks at a number of proposed projects
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Design Review Committee (DRC), a non-elected recommending board, met on Aug. 10 and reviewed a number of proposed new developments within the Town of Jackson. The committee can choose to approve, approve with conditions or continue items to a later meeting. The committee recommends approval...
Bear World responds to PETA complaint about worker safety in OSHA investigation
REXBURG — Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson has defended the safety protocols of his animal park in response to an inquiry by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Yellowstone Bear World has a strong safety record, which demonstrates that the training and safety protocols in place are effective, and we expect them to remain that way into the future,” Ferguson wrote in an official response to OSHA. OSHA opened...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County home a total loss after fire causes $350,000 in damage
Photos: Kerry Hammon | Idaho Falls Fire Department IDAHO FALLS - A home in Bonneville County was destroyed after catching fire Friday afternoon. It happened in the 6000 block of Foxrun Drive and was reported just after 2 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire...
svinews.com
Two pedestrians killed while crossing Highway 89 in Thayne
Two pedestrians were struck and killed while crossing Highway 89 in Thayne Friday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on August 12. The responding officer with the Wyoming Highway Patrol told SVI News that the two men left Dad’s Bar and attempted to cross the highway. An oncoming vehicle struck the two men, one of which was killed on impact. An off duty EMT was near the location and provided CPR to the second pedestrian. However, he was also later pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
spotonidaho.com
Severe Weather Statement issued August 13 at 4:34PM MDT until August 13 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE COUNTIES... At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Roberts, or 10 miles southeast of Terreton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind...
Lawyers discuss merits of sting as former BYU-Idaho student gets rider for child enticement
A former student of Brigham Young University-Idaho was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old girl for sex. District Judge Michael Whyte accepted Defense Attorney Curtis Smith’s recommendation after Smith pointed out the prison sentence advocated by the prosecution would not result in more time, given that Spencer Rawlings, 26, had already spent a year in jail. Rawlings was caught in a sting after...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
