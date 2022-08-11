Two pedestrians were struck and killed while crossing Highway 89 in Thayne Friday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on August 12. The responding officer with the Wyoming Highway Patrol told SVI News that the two men left Dad’s Bar and attempted to cross the highway. An oncoming vehicle struck the two men, one of which was killed on impact. An off duty EMT was near the location and provided CPR to the second pedestrian. However, he was also later pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

THAYNE, WY ・ 15 HOURS AGO