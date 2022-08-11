Read full article on original website
Related
Killer wife jailed for 19 years for feeding second husband poisoned curry is seen on shopping trip after being released
A KILLER wife who fed her husband a poisoned curry has been spotted on a shopping trip after she was released from jail. Dena Thompson became known as the Black Widow killer because of the way she ensnared and manipulated her three husbands. She relied on sustained seduction to trick...
Aunt Dragged for Pinning Theft on 5-Year-Old: 'Barely Knows What Money Is'
"She tried to pin a theft on your five year old child," one commenter wrote. "That's messed up."
Wife, Daughter Slammed for Stealing Money From Stepsibling, Lying to Cops
According to the now-viral Reddit post, the teen's stepbrother was saving the money to visit his late friend's father.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
The public toilets were in central Paris, near Notre Dame Cathedral and the Seine River.
Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill
A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Ex-cop gets jail time after she didn't intervene when another officer violently arrested an elderly woman with dementia
"I wanted to be a good police officer and my heart was in the right place, but I still came up short," Daria Jalali said during her sentencing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mother of missing California girl Kiely Rodni says captor must have driven her from campground party because she was 'too drunk' to drive herself: Her SUV remains unfound after three full search days
The family of missing California teen Kiely Rodni pleaded with her 'captor' to let her go, telling DailyMail.com on Monday of their fears that she was taken against her will and is now being held hostage. Kiely has not been since 12.30am on Saturday morning when she was last seen...
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
Couple guilty of murdering boy after ‘utterly horrific and prolonged’ torture
A 15-year-old boy who was tortured and killed by his mother and her partner in a campaign of “utterly horrific and prolonged” torture was murdered by the two people he “should have been able to trust the most in the world”, a senior prosecutor has said.
A 23-year-old McDonald's worker dies days after being shot by a man whose mom complained that her fries were cold
When caught by police, the shooter confessed to an unrelated murder just six blocks away from the McDonald's in 2020.
Grown Ass Man Uses Fake $100 Bill to Scam 11-Year-Old Selling Lemonade
An adult scammed an 11-year-old child out of $85 when he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill and demanded exact change for his lemonade, police said Thursday in a Facebook post. The boy, Jeremy, was selling lemonade in Everett, Washington over the summer as a way to make a little extra dough. Police said he used his allowance money to give the man, who hasn’t yet been caught, his $85 change but when Jeremy took the bill to a gas station, he was told it was fake. Luckily, a kind neighbor set up a GoFundMe for Jeremy raising more than $2,200 in less than a day. “He is a hard working boy between his lemonade stand, which is so much more than just lemonade (If your [sic] ever craving cotton candy you know who to see), mowing neighbors yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future,” the GoFundMe reads. Cops are appealing for help to locate the suspect, who was apparently having such a bad day he felt the need to scam a child.
Wanted man caught by police after huge teddy bear spotted 'breathing'
A wanted man was caught by police after they spotted a huge teddy bear seemingly breathing. Joshua Dobson, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, had been wanted by cops since May, when he stole a car before fuelling up without paying. Last month, officers went to the 18-year-old's address to arrest him...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Woman tries fighting off burglar with lamp before realizing it’s her brother-in-law
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my twenties I lived in a small city and my apartment was robbed when I was out one evening.
Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party
The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
Porsche driving thug ‘used pics of cops he taunted as they lay dying after crash to make £1.3m insurance claim’
A PORSCHE driving thug used pics of cops he filmed dying after a crash in an insurance claim for damage to his car, a court was told. Cops say Richard Pusey, 44, sent pictures of the severely injured officers he had taunted as they lay dying in a complaint, after his insurance company rejected his a £1.3 million bid for a payout.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 1