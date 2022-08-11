An adult scammed an 11-year-old child out of $85 when he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill and demanded exact change for his lemonade, police said Thursday in a Facebook post. The boy, Jeremy, was selling lemonade in Everett, Washington over the summer as a way to make a little extra dough. Police said he used his allowance money to give the man, who hasn’t yet been caught, his $85 change but when Jeremy took the bill to a gas station, he was told it was fake. Luckily, a kind neighbor set up a GoFundMe for Jeremy raising more than $2,200 in less than a day. “He is a hard working boy between his lemonade stand, which is so much more than just lemonade (If your [sic] ever craving cotton candy you know who to see), mowing neighbors yards and shoveling snow in the winter. He has dreams of owning his own vending machine business in the future,” the GoFundMe reads. Cops are appealing for help to locate the suspect, who was apparently having such a bad day he felt the need to scam a child.

EVERETT, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO