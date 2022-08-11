Read full article on original website
Breaking Down Footage From BYU Football’s First Scrimmage
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wrapped up its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. The media was not permitted to observe the scrimmage at LaVell Edwards Stadium. But BYU Athletics was kind enough to upload some scrimmage footage. BYU uploaded three minutes and three seconds worth of highlights to pour over. Let’s break it down, shall we?
60 in 60: #16 BYU’s Gunner Romney (Wide Receiver)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #16 is BYU’s Gunner Romney (WR). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Utah Football 22 Days Away From Playing At The Swamp
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football is 22 days away from their big season opener at the Swamp and commemorated the milestone with a tweet in remembrance of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. Both Jordan and Lowe wore the number 22 before their tragic deaths just nine months apart last season.
“Moment Of Loudness” To Continue In 2022
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football announced Friday afternoon they plan to continue the “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarter in 2022. The “Moment of Loudness” was introduced in the 2021 football season as a way for fans to pay respects running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe after both tragically passed within nine months of each other.
Game Night Live Game Of The Week: Late TD Lifts Orem Past East
OREM, Utah – Orem opens their season with a 22-21 win over East High School in our Game Night Live Game of the Week on KSLSports.com. Mac Hixson ran for two touchdowns in the victory and quarterback Lance Reynolds throws for one touchdown in the win. First Quarter. East...
No. 15 Bountiful Cruises By Highland With Big Fourth Quarter
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful Redhawks needed a big fourth quarter but they took down the Highland Rams 28-3 in the season opener on Friday night. Corbin Cottle brings back a 95-yard kick return and Faletau Satuala brings back an 84-yard pick-six in the victory. Here are all...
Riverton Stuns No. 8 Syracuse In Season Opener
SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football season has already started with a big upset as Riverton takes down No. 8 Syracuse 27-25 on Friday night. In a tightly contested game, Syracuse had a 19-13 halftime lead over Riverton. The Silverwolves trailed entering the fourth quarter but a 79-yard TD pass from Jake Meyers to Sam Woolley was the difference. Meyers’ two touchdowns went to Woolley. For the Titans, Jake Hopkins had two touchdowns, finding Noah Yeates and Jake Metcalfe.
