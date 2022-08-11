Read full article on original website
Man Wounded in Central-Alameda Shooting
A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
One Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Perris Shooting
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Perris early Sunday morning. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived at the location, first responders...
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
One Man Killed, Another Wounded in Northridge Apartment Shooting
A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Man Wounded in San Pedro Apartment Shooting
A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an argument inside a San Pedro apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3600 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Murder Suspect Wanted in LA Killed By Deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Man Found Shot Dead On A Street in Maywood
A man, approximately 25 to 35 years, was found shot dead on a street in Maywood, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue discovered the victim lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Third Suspect Arrested in Police Officer Killing
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George GascÃ³n called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
Palm Desert Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaults Neighbor with Firearm
A Palm Desert man was found hiding in his attic Saturday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor with a firearm. Deputies were summoned at 8:09 a.m. to the 77700 block of Country Club Drive, said Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Willison. “Deputies arrived and discovered the victims had been assaulted...
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
Man Dies From Injuries Sustained in Three-Vehicle Collision in Pomona
A man has died from injuries sustained in a traffic collision in Pomona, police said Sunday. The crash, involving three vehicles, was reported at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonita and Towne avenues, according to the Pomona Police Department. The man was found unresponsive at the scene and...
Man Who Went Missing in Norwalk Being Sought
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a man who went missing in Norwalk. Joel Markie Dominguez, 35, was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of Everston Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. Dominguez is Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches tall,...
Fire Burns Eastvale Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that burned a two-story home in Eastvale Sunday. Fire crews responded to the call at about 12:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cobble Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Heavy smoke and flames were reported from the single-family home...
Police Investigate Possible Link Between Smash-and-Grab and Street Takeover
Police investigated the smash-and-grab burglary of a Harvard Heights auto parts store that occurred early Saturday morning at the same time as a nearby street takeover to see if the two were related. Dispatchers received multiple calls at 2:41 a.m. of a smash-and-grab burglary at the AutoZone in the 1900...
LAPD Ends Investigation Into Fatal Anne Heche Crash
Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista. “As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department announced Friday, the...
$20,000 Reward Offered for Help Solving Shooting Deaths of Two Men in Compton
Authorities Friday were offering a $20,000 reward, hoping it will help generate clues to solve the killings of two young men who were gunned down during a street takeover event in Compton last year. Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, and Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, were shot to death about 1 a.m....
Person Killed in Rollover Crash on 60 Freeway in Moreno Valley
One person was killed when an SUV went off a freeway and rolled down an embankment in Moreno Valley Saturday. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 12:55 p.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway west of World Logistics Center Parkway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
Sentencing Reset for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar
At the request of the defense, sentencing was postponed Friday for a convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the victim. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles, of the 2018 attack in...
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
