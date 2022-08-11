Read full article on original website
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Man Suspected of Assaulting Neighbor Arrested After Standoff in Palm Desert
An hours-long police standoff with an armed man accused of assaulting a neighbor at a Palm Desert apartment building ended with the suspect being arrested, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just after 8 a.m. Saturday at the Desert Oasis Apartments...
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
CHP: Decedent identified in state property death
On August 11, 2022, the body of a previously unidentified male has been identified as 44-year-old Orion Gardner from Dana Point, California. The cause of death is currently under investigation and toxicology reports are pending from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately...
One Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Perris Shooting
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Perris early Sunday morning. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived at the location, first responders...
Palm Desert Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaults Neighbor with Firearm
A Palm Desert man was found hiding in his attic Saturday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor with a firearm. Deputies were summoned at 8:09 a.m. to the 77700 block of Country Club Drive, said Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Willison. “Deputies arrived and discovered the victims had been assaulted...
Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for an overnight shooting suspect early Monday morning in Coachella. Deputies were called to a neighborhood on Julia Drive between Frederick Street and Cesar Chavez Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. That's where they said an injured man was found who'd been shot. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Deputies spoke with neighbors trying to The post Police investigating an overnight shooting in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Hemet police fire upon suspect during pursuit; unclear if anyone was struck
At least one Hemet police officer opened fire during a pursuit early Saturday morning, though it’s unclear if the person was hit by gunfire. The pursuit began just before 5 a.m., when an officer pulled over a black BMW sedan in the 1700 block of West Florida Avenue, according to the Hemet Police Department. When […]
Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Fire Burns Eastvale Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that burned a two-story home in Eastvale Sunday. Fire crews responded to the call at about 12:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cobble Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Heavy smoke and flames were reported from the single-family home...
Man Wounded in Central-Alameda Shooting
A 42-year-old man was wounded when a suspect fired multiple rounds into his car in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 9:49 a.m. Sunday at Naomi Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
DUI Felony Reduced to Misdemeanor by Judge because Injuries ‘Limited’
RIVERSIDE, CA – The preliminary hearing for a man—because the charge is now a misdemeanor the Vanguard redacted his name—in Riverside County Superior Court this week resulted in his charges reduced from felony level DUI (driving under the influence) that resulted in a collision to a misdemeanor because there were no serious injuries.
Man Wounded in San Pedro Apartment Shooting
A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an argument inside a San Pedro apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3600 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Sentencing Reset for Felon Who Shot, Paralyzed Man Outside MoVal Bar
At the request of the defense, sentencing was postponed Friday for a convicted felon who shot a possible gang rival during a dispute outside a Moreno Valley bar, partially paralyzing the victim. A Murrieta jury in January convicted Travis Mitchell Hicks, 31, of Los Angeles, of the 2018 attack in...
Senior Suspected of Molesting Young Relative Arrested at Border
An 80-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a young relative when she stayed with him in Murrieta was behind bars Friday after being apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border. Jesus Zavala was arrested Wednesday when he tried to reenter the U.S. from Mexico, where he had allegedly fled earlier this year...
TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF D.U.I ON HWY 62 COLLISION
TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF D.U.I, ON HWY 62TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION. Sheriff’s say that a three car accident that closed eastbound traffic and left one woman unconscious on Highway 62 Thursday afternoon was caused by a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs.
Man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is charged with five felonies, including throwing Molotov cocktail at her house
A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of...
30 felony arrests made in San Bernardino gang sweep
Dozens of arrests were made in San Bernardino Friday during a multi-agency gang sweep. Law enforcement officers from the San Bernardino Police Department, Sheriff’s Department, as well as police departments in Rialto, Fontana, Redlands and beyond, served warrants in San Bernardino as part of an operation called “SMASH” — San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums. […]
Inmate Found Dead In Jail Cell
Another inmate has died in jail. On Wednesday August 10th 2022, at 11:28 P.M. deputies at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Western Riverside County, found an unresponsive male inmate inside his jail cell. Efforts to revive him failed. There are no signs of foul play. The Coroner’s Office has...
