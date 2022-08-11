ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Hochul signs Green Chips law

By Tom Puckett
 3 days ago

Albany, NY (WBEN) Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law creating the Green CHIPS bill. The bill offers incentives for semiconductor manufacturers to bring chipmaking to New York State.

Hochul says the new law will position New York to benefit from the federal CHIPS and Science Act to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, which was signed into law by President Biden earlier this week.

"New York is poised to lead the nation in semiconductor manufacturing — and as always, we're doing it in the cleanest, greenest way possible," Governor Hochul said. "This transformative legislation, in addition to longstanding investments in this industry and bipartisan action from the federal government, takes a significant step forward in creating jobs and sparking economic growth in New York. If you're looking for a high-tech job or trying to relocate your business, there's no better place than New York State."

Hochul says Green CHIPS ensures:

At least 500 new jobs and at least $3 billion in qualified investment over a 10-year term. Projects in good standing can then enter a second 10-year term with at least 500 more new jobs and $3 billion more in qualified investment above and beyond the first phase.
An approved clean energy plan that mitigates the project's GHG emissions and other environmental impacts.
Significant investment in workforce and community development, including training and education benefits and programs to expand employment opportunity for economically disadvantaged individuals.
Prevailing wage rates for project construction.
Job creation and investment milestones must be met before claiming any tax credits, in line with the Excelsior Tax Credit Program's pay-for-performance model.

Hochul adds Green CHIPS projects must be in the semiconductor sector and must result in at least $15 of private investment for every $1 of state investment. To ensure transparency and accountability, all Green CHIPS projects will be listed on New York State's Database of Economic Incentives , as well as in Quarterly Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program reports.

