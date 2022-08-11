ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Men seen running from suspected arson outside apartments

By Sir Milo Loftin, Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Flames destroyed two cars in a suspected case of arson Thursday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Callers reported the fire in a Bay Terraces apartment building parking lot just before 4 a.m., a fire department spokesperson told FOX 5 by email. The cars were burning outside a complex on Doriana Street, near Potomac Street and Paradise Valley Road.

Crews found two cars fully engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fire.

Witnesses later told investigators that they saw two men running from the area after the flames broke out. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the men.

“The Metro Arson Strike Team responded to the scene and are investigating this case as an arson,“ the SDFD spokesperson said.

