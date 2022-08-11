Read full article on original website
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Trial for Shoals man charged in boating deaths set for Monday
The jury trial of a Muscle Shoals man charged in the deaths of a woman and her daughter is set to begin on Monday, court records show.
51-year-old woman killed in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday night has left a 51-year-old Cullman woman dead in Cullman County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dana West was injured when her Chevrolet Equinox left the road, hit a median and overturned around 7:25 p.m. The crash occurred on US 31 near the 322 mile-marker, […]
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
Suspect arrested for Lincoln Co. attempted murder
A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community. Rose of Sharon, Landers McLarty Subaru serve lunch to Huntsville community.
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Lincoln County turns himself in
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two Lincoln County children injured is in custody. WHNT-TV reports that the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Brodrick Dewayne Fearn, 42, turned himself in to authorities and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Deputies responded to...
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
2 try to escape Morgan County Jail with rope made of sheets
Two inmates attempted to escape the Morgan County Jail with a homemade rope, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Alabama man charged with stealing $7k from homeowner for promised yard work
A Decatur resident told police that they hired Christopher Jay Britt with "Britt Lawncare and Landscaping" to work on their property, giving him a check for $7,000 as a deposit.
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 12
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 12, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Morgan County authorities investigate home in connection to missing woman
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Division searched a home in connection to a missing woman, Taylor Renae Haynes.
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find an alleged wallet thief.
1 killed in crash near Cracker Barrel in Huntsville
One person was killed in a crash on Memorial Parkway in Huntsville on Friday.
Former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison seeking new trial
Brodrick Fearn was arrested Friday night for a shooting that took place Wednesday morning in Lincoln County. A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens. Cooler temperatures for your Saturday, sunny skies. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. WAFF 48 Weekend...
