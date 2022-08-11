Read full article on original website
Related
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Homeless teenager, 19, with 14p in his bank account who sleeps on a bench and just 'wants to work' says that not all rough sleepers are 'druggies or alcoholics' and it can 'happen to anyone'
A 19-year old man has shared his story of being homeless, after finding himself sleeping on a bench at the local docks with 14p in his bank account. Joshua Abbott-Smith, from Peterborough, spends his days wandering the town of King's Lynn, Norfolk in the summer heatwave 'struggling to stay hydrated' after finding himself homeless when he broke up with his girlfriend.
New life for Medicaid expansion in Georgia
For a decade, Medicaid expansion has seemed like an intractable partisan issue, with Georgia Republicans hesitant to back a major component of the Affordable Care Act. But the tides may be turning. Driving the news: In conversations with nearly a dozen lawmakers and lobbyists who spoke on condition of anonymity, Axios has learned that some Georgia Republicans have quietly changed their minds about Medicaid expansion, and that discussions about a path forward have been happening behind the scenes.Sources declined to speak on the record because of the topic’s political sensitivity.101: Expanding Medicaid means increasing access to federal health insurance...
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 1