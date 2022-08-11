The revival of long-forgotten fashion trends such as low-rise jeans, tiny T-shirts, and colored sunglasses might have made you skeptical for their audacious nature. However, there are some more practical trends that have made their way back into the fashion vernacular. Take the return of the cargo pant as a prime example: The style — worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid — is so easy to wear. The latest to hop on this particular bandwagon is Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, whose matching outfits employed the aforementioned style. The duo wore nearly identical cargo pants as temperatures dropped in New York City over the weekend.

