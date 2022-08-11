ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

wcyb.com

Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Part of Main Street in Marion closed after high-speed crash

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A portion of main street in Downtown Marion is closed today, and a building no longer stable. This comes after a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase crashed through the front. Look at this picture of the building commonly known as Happy’s building along Main...
MARION, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop

KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
Johnson City Press

Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Johnson City street

A pedestrian was seriously injured when struck by a car while crossing East Unaka Avenue on Saturday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a woman was crossing the road in the 1900 block of East Unaka about 9:05 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic being driven by Breanna Little of Elizabethton.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money

A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
#Yard Sales
WYFF4.com

Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
SPRUCE PINE, NC
wcyb.com

Johnson City police ask for help solving shooting investigation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City police are asking for help solving a shooting investigation. Police say a person was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire in the hallway on the third floor of the Monarch Apartments. Officers just released details of the case Monday...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Teen dies, two injured, in fatal fire in Norton

NORTON, Va. — A 13-year-old is dead, and two women are suffering life-threatening burns after a house fire in Norton, according to Virginia State Police and the Norton Fire Department. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on the 500-block of Virginia Avenue. Officials say the...
NORTON, VA
WJHL

JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
wcyb.com

Mitchell fires 8-under 64 to win Tillinghast Invitational

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Matt Mitchell's first time at Johnson City Country Club will be a visit to remember. The Middle Tennessee resident shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 to comeback and win the Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday. "I didn't make too many mistakes," said Mitchell. "I made one...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City Police Beats

On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

