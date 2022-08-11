Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
wcyb.com
Food Truck Park opens for business in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The first of its kind in the Tri-Cities officially opened for business on Friday. "People come up here honestly just to have a good time," said Emily Linderme, Blended Peadler general manager. "I feel like it will be a very good friends and family place just to gather, especially people on lunch breaks up here at Exit 7."
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
wcyb.com
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
wcyb.com
Part of Main Street in Marion closed after high-speed crash
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — A portion of main street in Downtown Marion is closed today, and a building no longer stable. This comes after a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase crashed through the front. Look at this picture of the building commonly known as Happy’s building along Main...
Kingsport Times-News
Fort Henry Mall selects next pop-up shop
KINGSPORT — You could say the Fort Henry Mall has gifted a regional business owner with a pop-up shop for the upcoming holiday season. Kingsport Gifting Co. will open this October in the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, a release from the American Dream Project said. According to the release, the business will open within the mall for a 12-week period ending in December.
wcyb.com
Florida man sustains head injuries after colliding with car on Highway 11W in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Florida man is in the hospital after he collided with a car while bicycling on Highway 11W. It happened on Sunday in Bristol. According to preliminary information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 51-year-old was bicycling in the right lane. That is when officers...
Johnson City Press
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Johnson City street
A pedestrian was seriously injured when struck by a car while crossing East Unaka Avenue on Saturday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a woman was crossing the road in the 1900 block of East Unaka about 9:05 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic being driven by Breanna Little of Elizabethton.
993thex.com
Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money
A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
WYFF4.com
Shake, rattle & roll: Another earthquake strikes the Carolinas
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — Another earthquake has struck the Carolinas. The USGS recorded a 2.0 magnitude quake about 4 miles north of Spruce Pine just before 10 p.m. Saturday. That's in Mitchell County, North Carolina. The USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of about 4 miles....
wcyb.com
Johnson City police ask for help solving shooting investigation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City police are asking for help solving a shooting investigation. Police say a person was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire in the hallway on the third floor of the Monarch Apartments. Officers just released details of the case Monday...
wcyb.com
Board of Education to provide funding for school supplies in Hawkins County
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Board of Education voted on Thursday to provide $250,000 in funding to Hawkins County Schools. The fund will provide each student with $40 worth of school supplies. News 5 spoke with the director of schools for Hawkins County, Matt Hixson, about how important...
Kingsport Times-News
Police bust two carhopping rings, recover half a million dollars in stolen property
More than half a million dollars in stolen property has been recovered and eight people are facing felony charges in a Northeast Tennessee auto burglary ring, Kingsport police said Thursday. Tom Patton, public information officer for the Kingsport Police Department, said there were two active rings that had stolen nearly...
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in Mitchell County
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake in Mitchell county Saturday night. The 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Spruce Pine, North Carolina just before 10 p.m., according to USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 6 kilometers.
wcyb.com
Teen dies, two injured, in fatal fire in Norton
NORTON, Va. — A 13-year-old is dead, and two women are suffering life-threatening burns after a house fire in Norton, according to Virginia State Police and the Norton Fire Department. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning on the 500-block of Virginia Avenue. Officials say the...
JCPD: Lowe’s employee charged with embezzlement
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department charged a former Lowe’s employee with embezzlement on Wednesday. According to the release, Mark Horton, of Telford, had placed merchandise at the exit door and left with the items without paying. The incidents were reported to have started as early as May 10 with the […]
wcyb.com
TBI: 75-year-old man dies following confrontation with Kingsport police officer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a use of force incident involving a Kingsport police officer. According to a statement from the TBI, Kingsport police were called to a disturbance in the Kroger parking lot on East Stone Drive on August 8. Officers...
wcyb.com
Mitchell fires 8-under 64 to win Tillinghast Invitational
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Matt Mitchell's first time at Johnson City Country Club will be a visit to remember. The Middle Tennessee resident shot a bogey-free 8-under 64 to comeback and win the Tillinghast Invitational on Sunday. "I didn't make too many mistakes," said Mitchell. "I made one...
wcyb.com
Johnson City woman faces charges after assaulting victim with metal rod
Another Johnson City woman is facing an aggravated assault charge. Police say Donna Wilcox was charged after officers responded to a domestic assault. Police say a victim was assaulted with a metal rod, and the officers viewed video evidence of the incident. Wilcox is in jail in lieu of a...
elizabethton.com
Johnson City Police Beats
On August 3, officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jonathon Bulla, Johnson City, and charged him with aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, auto burglary, and theft of property over $1,000. On July 1, two subjects were robbed at gunpoint on Knob Creek Dock Road. The suspects fled the scene...
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
