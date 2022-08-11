ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Coast Guard intercepts overloaded Haitian migrant vessel in new video

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OLAY_0hDiE49400

MIAMI, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard has released video detailing an operation to intercept a boat from Haiti that was overloaded with passengers.

In the video you see the Coast Guard cutter approaching the unsafe vessel in the Windward Passage this past May.

Rescue crews handed out lifejackets before transferring the migrants to the Coast Guard ship.

Crew members would conduct a background check on each person and provide basic medical attention, while also providing fresh clothing, food, and water.

With the assistance of the Haitian Coast Guard, the people were returned to their home island.

Comments / 1

Related
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders was last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL at around...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#U S Coast Guard#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#The Haitian Coast Guard
Axios Miami

City of Miami closes Virginia Key Outdoor Center over code violations

Virginia Key Outdoor Center. Photo courtesy of Esther AlonsoThe city of Miami shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center on Friday for several code violations and more than $140,000 in past-due rent.The recreation center's director of operations and marketing, Diana Perez-Pazos, told Axios that police threatened to arrest her if she refused to sign an arrest affidavit for the code violations. The center, which is on city-owned property, shared surveillance video of the police investigation with WPLG Local 10. What they're saying: Both Perez-Pazos and the center's owner, Esther Alonso, denied the accusations. Perez-Pazos told Axios she believes the...
The Oregonian

Oregon man among hundreds of scammers seeking Surfside settlement fund

MIAMI — An Oregon man claims he drove across the country to vacation in Miami Beach and met a kindly stranger named Luis at a bar who suggested that instead of sleeping in his car the man stay with a friend at Champlain Towers South in Surfside. They went to the condo and after just one minute of waiting outside, the man heard a loud boom, got hit in the head by a falling chunk of concrete and blacked out.
CBS Miami

Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

4 Months after crash, MDPD motorman Matthew Larsh walks out of hospital

MIAMI - After four months of extensive rehabilitation and multiple surgeries, Miami-Dade Motorman Matthew Larsh walked out of the rehab center on Friday ready to go home.  It was a very emotional day for the officer after months of treatment to get him to this point.  He says he woke up two days after the crash with no recollection of what happened.The video is shocking to see as Larsh collides head on with an SUV and is sent flying through the air.  Larsh tells us after watching the video, he can't believe he survived.  Today he took his first steps out of the rehab center and was surrounded by family and dozens of fellow officers.  Larsh says it was a mentally and physically traumatic experience, but he knew he'd recover and walk again."Four months ago, I woke up after two and a half days of not even knowing what had happened.  After almost losing my life.  I was in a bed and completely broken.  I'm a United States Marine.  We go forward.  We get up and we keep moving," he says.As far as if he'll get back on a bike again, Larsh says that's a question for another day.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning on a busy South Florida highway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver struck a pedestrian that was on the highway for an unknown reason. The driver then just took off, troopers said. At least one...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Jorge Fors and Victor Vazquez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The primary election is just nine days away, but voters are already casting their ballots by mail and at early-voting locations. In Miami-Dade County, one of the most closely-watched races is for the County Commission in District 6, which takes in West Miami and suburban areas down to South Miami, as well as Miami International Airport and the Melreese Golf Course where the city of Miami wants to build a soccer stadium and office complex.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near busy Davie intersection

DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Broward County. It happened Saturday night at the busy intersection of Griffin Road and State Road 7 in Davie. Police said the driver did remain at the scene. Viewer dash camera video sent to...
WSB Radio

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI — (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney related to the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Click10.com

86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place. He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy