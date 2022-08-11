With election filing period closing soon, here's who is running in local elections so far

Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
With four candidates for Menlo Park City Council, only one incumbent faces a contested election
Four candidates are running for a seat on the Menlo Park City Council on the Nov. 8 ballot, but thanks to district elections, only one incumbent is facing a challenger. Here's a roundup of who is campaigning. Council member Cecilia Taylor is running unopposed for reelection in District 1. Taylor...
Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash aims to tackle traffic, housing issues if reelected
Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash has pulled papers to run for reelection in District 4, facing challenger Peter Ohtaki in Menlo Park's first contested City Council race of the year. "I love District 4, I love Menlo Park, and I decided to run for a second term so that I...
Peter Ohtaki challenges incumbent Betsy Nash in Menlo Park City Council race
Former Menlo Park City Council member Peter Ohtaki has pulled papers to run against incumbent Mayor Betsy Nash in District 4, kicking off Menlo Park's first contested City Council race of the year. "I believe that local government should be responsive to the needs of local residents and operate efficiently...
CBS News
Interim San Francisco DA at the hub of multiple controversies
San Francisco assistant district attorney Alexandra Grayner announced Saturday she has resigned and she blasted interim DA Brooke Jenkins who was already facing ethics questions. (8-13-22)
SF assistant DA slams Brooke Jenkins in resignation letter
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A now-former San Francisco assistant district attorney blasted SF DA Brooke Jenkins in a resignation letter Wednesday, saying the newly-appointed top prosecutor has skewed priorities. “I question our new leader’s priorities when adverse employment decisions are rendered, without explanation, to cement political power prior to an election in disregard to the […]
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
Local school districts take divergent views on the controversial zero period
Some see advantages to early-morning offerings, others consider it antithetical to later start times. Under the new state law mandating later school start times, high schools can still offer a period that starts before 8:30 a.m., known as "zero" period. But the classes must be for a limited number of students and the period can't be used to calculate a school's average daily attendance for the purpose of receiving state funding.
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Are San Francisco's NIMBYs Finally Getting Their Comeuppance?
San Francisco's homegrown hostility to new development has made it the epicenter of California's housing crisis. It will now become a testing ground for a newly empowered state government's ability to force liberalizing reforms on a city that repeatedly refuses to build. On Tuesday, the state's Department of Housing and...
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
Teen sleep deprivation is a big problem, so schools are starting later
Carol Maheras isn't going to miss the early morning scramble to get her twins to school. Zoe and Theodoros, both rising seniors at TIDE Academy, a small public high school in Menlo Park, had classes at 8 a.m. this past school year, which meant starting their day before 6 a.m. Like many families at TIDE, which draws students from throughout the Sequoia Union High School District, Maheras and her kids don't live in the immediate vicinity of the school.
Air Quality Advisory issued in Bay Area from California wildfire
An Air Quality Advisory has been issued in the Bay Area as smoke filters down from an 8-day-old wildfire in Northern California. Warmer, drier weather is expected to increase fire activity over the weekend.
One San Jose woman’s journey out of homelessness
After nearly two harrowing decades of living on the streets, Kellie Goodman finally has the keys to her first San Jose apartment. “I cried,” Goodman told San José Spotlight. “Then I took a long shower and jumped into bed. I haven’t been able to do that for a long time.”
Three candidates are vying for a seat on Atherton City Council
Two incumbents, one newcomer have announced candidacies. Housing and infrastructure improvements are top of mind for the three candidates for Atherton City Council this fall. Mayor Rick DeGolia and Vice Mayor Bill Widmer, along with newcomer Stacy Miles Holland, have announced their candidacies. Bob Polito, who is serving out the...
East San Jose receives millions for road safety
East San Jose streets are on track to becoming safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists alike. Assemblymember Ash Kalra handed a $10 million check to San Jose leaders today for the installation of more street lights, bike lanes and other protective measures around Senter Road. The state funding qualifies the city to compete for additional grants. The 4.7-mile stretch from Monterey Road to Story Road ranks sixth in traffic accidents, with more than 570 accidents since 2016. Eight people have been killed in this time period and more than 40 seriously injured on Senter Road.
theplanetD
25 Things to do in San Jose, California in 2022
Few places are as beautiful as California. The state has some of the best beaches, cities, and hikes in the entire United States. Located in Northern California just one hour south of San Francisco, San Jose is one of the best cities on the west coast. San Jose is a...
Menlo Park sends off its housing element to the state
Menlo Park submitted its draft housing element to the state for review on July 25, putting forth its vision for housing growth over the next eight years under a mandate to plan for 3,830 new units by 2031. The housing element going to the state is largely similar to the...
