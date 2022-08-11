Goleta welcomed new community resources deputy

GOLETA, Calif. – The city of Goleta welcomed a new community resource deputy to its team on Monday.

Ehren Rauch, a Goleta native, only began with the city on Monday but has already been out to visit a local Goleta preschool to talk to children about safety tips.

“As a patrol deputy, I have really enjoyed interacting with the community members in Goleta. I feel a special connection being able to help those in my hometown and I am looking forward to giving back to the community where I was raised," Rauch said.

City of Goleta

"This position will allow me the opportunity to focus on assisting those in the city of Goleta. It also gives the community a direct point of contact (with) the deputies who serve their community.”

Rauch has eight years of law enforcement experience, most recently having been assigned to the Goleta Valley Patrol Division.

He started his career at the Santa Barbara Airport Law Enforcement Division and moved on to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department after a year.

He served for the UCSB Police Department for five years before taking a position at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, where he served as a deputy for nearly two years.

"I am impressed with Deputy Rauch’s sincere desire to improve the community where he was raised," said City Manager Michelle Greene. "Based on his background, demeanor, and approach to the position, I am confident that Deputy Rauch will do an excellent job as our community resource deputy. “

