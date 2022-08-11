ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Man steals 75-year-old’s identity, buys a $60K car: Avon Lake police blotter

A 75-year-old man reported on July 29 that he was contacted by a car dealership in Doral, Fla., that he needed to sign paperwork for the purchase of a vehicle. However, the man has never been to Doral. The dealership sent a license with his information, but the photo was not of him. He was alerted that a loan for $60,000 was obtained from Chase Bank and the bank was holding him accountable for the loan.
AVON LAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Madison, OH
Crime & Safety
WKYC

2 Akron firefighters hurt in house explosion

AKRON, Ohio — Two Akron firefighters were injured in a house explosion early Monday morning, officials confirmed to 3News. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue. "Fire companies arrived on scene to fire showing from the rear of the structure," according to a...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Lake Erie#United States Coast Guard#Boater#Candian Search#The U S Coast Guard#Canadian Coast Guard
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy