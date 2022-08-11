Read full article on original website
Vegetable-oil powder accidentally released into river in Lake County
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A reportedly non-toxic vegetable oil product was accidentally released Saturday into the Grand River, but officials say Sunday there doesn’t appear to be any adverse effects on fish and wildlife. A white substance was spotted on the river at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according...
Man steals 75-year-old’s identity, buys a $60K car: Avon Lake police blotter
A 75-year-old man reported on July 29 that he was contacted by a car dealership in Doral, Fla., that he needed to sign paperwork for the purchase of a vehicle. However, the man has never been to Doral. The dealership sent a license with his information, but the photo was not of him. He was alerted that a loan for $60,000 was obtained from Chase Bank and the bank was holding him accountable for the loan.
Many condos, vehicles and garages destroyed after large fire at Smuggler's Cove in Avon Lake
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Many individuals were displaced after a fire destroyed 12 residential units at Smuggler's Cove in Avon Lake. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at around 8:41 a.m....
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Ohio BCI investigating South Euclid officer-involved shooting after suspect crashes into police car; suspect at large
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — An investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminals Investigation (BCI) is underway after an overnight police officer-involved shooting in South Euclid. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The suspect in the...
Efforts underway to contain white, nontoxic substance discovered in Grand River
A white substance that was discovered in the Grand River over the weekend turned out to be a nontoxic vegetable-oil product accidentally released by a Painesville Township company, fire officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, the Painesville Township and Fairport Harbor fire departments were informed about a white...
Officials: White substance found in Grand River determined to be non-toxic
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The white substance found in the Grand River was determined to be non-toxic by local health officials. Officials said they have not identified the impact the incident had on local fish and wildlife. The substance, seen in the river at around 6:30 p.m. on Aug....
2 Akron firefighters hurt in house explosion
AKRON, Ohio — Two Akron firefighters were injured in a house explosion early Monday morning, officials confirmed to 3News. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue. "Fire companies arrived on scene to fire showing from the rear of the structure," according to a...
Man found shot to death in Euclid
Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
South Euclid Police shoot at man who struck officer's vehicle
The Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in South Euclid.
Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
Ohio men taken to hospital in Erie after plane crash in Chautauqua County
The FAA and the Sheriff's Office are investigating this crash.
Boat missing from Canada found in Cleveland
An investigation is underway into a missing boater after a 21-foot boat washed up along a part of Lake Erie in Madison Township Thursday morning.
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
A viewer sent in video of the home on the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue engulfed in flames.
Dog bites Amazon driver, man attacks nursing home worker: Chagrin Falls police blotter
Chagrin Falls EMS transported an Amazon driver to the hospital 12:37 p.m. Aug. 3 after she was bitten by a dog while making a delivery to a house. Information was forwarded to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor for review. Assault, Hamlet Hills Drive:. A combative resident at the nursing home facility...
Suspect in custody in connection to armed Cuyahoga Falls car theft
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A suspect has been identified and incarcerated in the case of a Cuyahoga Falls automobile theft in which a victim was rear-ended, then had her car stolen at gunpoint, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Car and pole almost hit houses after rollover on East 8th Street
It was a close call for two houses located in Erie’s east side. A rollover accident took place in the 900 block of East 8th Street around 9 p.m. on August 12. According to reports from the scene, a car slammed into a pole which caused the pole to almost slam into one of the […]
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
