ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years

An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Education
NewsChannel 36

30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Onondaga County Farm Wins State Ag Award

An area farm has been selected as the recipient of the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award. Greenfield Farms, located along Skaneateles Lake, in Onondaga County has received the award which honors a farm for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn School Board Amends Public Complaint Policy

One school district is making changes to its complaint policy. According to the Citizen, the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s Board of Education voted to amend the district’s policy on public employees. The change clarifies that the public complaint process applies to employees of the district but not school board members.
AUBURN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#School Board#K12#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
localsyr.com

Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County DSS talks about homelessness at meeting

Cortland County Department of Social Services commissioner Kristen Monroe briefed county legislators Tuesday on the ongoing housing issues in Cortland County. “Everyone is talking about the folks in our community struggling without a home,” Monroe said during this week’s County Health and Human Services committee meeting. Recently, police...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Education
localsyr.com

Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in

(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality

New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
WATERLOO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

CDM and Housing Visions discuss Nestle 30 housing project

FULTON — Representatives from Construction, Design and Management (CDM) and Housing Visions spoke at the legislative committee meeting on Wednesday regarding their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle 30 Building in Fulton. CDM and Housing Visions have partnered for the project, planning to bring multi-income housing...
FULTON, NY
FL Radio Group

1st Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Seneca County

The Seneca County Health Department has confirmed its first case of monkeypox within the county. According to the department, the individual has a history of travel and is currently isolating. Per the CDC, monkeypox is spread primarily through close contact between people. More information on the virus is available here.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Ontario County

The New York Lottery has announced that two third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each for Friday’s Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Matching 4 numbers and the Powerball number were tickets sold in New York City and in Ontario County. If you bought a ticket at Everson’s Dairy,...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cornell AgriTech Hosting Open House Saturday

An open house to celebrate 140 years of expertise for farmers and food producers at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva is set for Saturday. The former New York State Agricultural Experiment Station campus opened in 1882 covering 130 acres. Today, there is a 900-acre research farm, laboratory space, and over 300 employees as well as faculty members, graduate students, and postdoctoral associates.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy