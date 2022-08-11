Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Teachers often pay for school supplies themselves, help them ‘Clear the List’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While there are still a few more weeks left of summer vacation, Johnna Tzetzis, a second-grade teacher at Van Duyn Elementary School, is hard at work getting her classroom ready. She has an affirmation wall. “The students love it and I do too,” Tzetzis said....
localsyr.com
Liverpool girl’s lemonade stand raises funds for pediatric cancer research
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – When life gives you lemons, why not make some lemonade and sell it for a good cause?. That’s exactly what Ava Musci (13) of Liverpool is doing! She’s raising money for childhood cancer research through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Musci first...
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Onondaga County Farm Wins State Ag Award
An area farm has been selected as the recipient of the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award. Greenfield Farms, located along Skaneateles Lake, in Onondaga County has received the award which honors a farm for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.
Auburn School Board Amends Public Complaint Policy
One school district is making changes to its complaint policy. According to the Citizen, the Auburn Enlarged City School District’s Board of Education voted to amend the district’s policy on public employees. The change clarifies that the public complaint process applies to employees of the district but not school board members.
Oswego County Health Department Asks Residents To Be Aware Of Wildlife To Guard Against Rabies Infection
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera...
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
localsyr.com
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
cortlandvoice.com
County DSS talks about homelessness at meeting
Cortland County Department of Social Services commissioner Kristen Monroe briefed county legislators Tuesday on the ongoing housing issues in Cortland County. “Everyone is talking about the folks in our community struggling without a home,” Monroe said during this week’s County Health and Human Services committee meeting. Recently, police...
Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Child Under Age 11
A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child. A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.
localsyr.com
Abbotts Frozen Custard: Break-in
(WSYR-TV) — According to a Facebook post from Abbotts Frozen Custard of Syracuse, they were broken into early in the morning on Saturday, August 13. “We are so grateful that no one was hurt, windows and doors are replaceable, and nothing was stolen,” said in a post by Abbotts. “We are okay, we hope that whoever did this is okay, and pray that they may have better days ahead of them.”
Proposed Waterloo Solar Farm Inches Closer to Becoming Reality
New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future solar farm in Seneca County, one of five companies looking to build solar and wind farms across New York. Compliance filings for Trelina Solar Energy, the company looking to build an 80-megawatt farm in the town of Waterloo have been approved by the state Public Service Commission. The compliance was needed for Trelina as the developer prepares to begin tree clearing and grading construction activities on some 250 acres of leased farmland near the Seneca-Ontario County border.
Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
CDM and Housing Visions discuss Nestle 30 housing project
FULTON — Representatives from Construction, Design and Management (CDM) and Housing Visions spoke at the legislative committee meeting on Wednesday regarding their plans to bring multi-income housing to the former Nestle 30 Building in Fulton. CDM and Housing Visions have partnered for the project, planning to bring multi-income housing...
Member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Set to Resign
A member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will leave that role next month. For almost ten years, Dom Vedora has represented Geneva City Wards 1 and 2 on the Board. That will come to an end after Vedora announced this week he is resigning effective September 1st. With...
1st Monkeypox Case Confirmed in Seneca County
The Seneca County Health Department has confirmed its first case of monkeypox within the county. According to the department, the individual has a history of travel and is currently isolating. Per the CDC, monkeypox is spread primarily through close contact between people. More information on the virus is available here.
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Ontario County
The New York Lottery has announced that two third-prize tickets worth $50,000 each for Friday’s Powerball drawing were purchased in New York State. Matching 4 numbers and the Powerball number were tickets sold in New York City and in Ontario County. If you bought a ticket at Everson’s Dairy,...
Cornell AgriTech Hosting Open House Saturday
An open house to celebrate 140 years of expertise for farmers and food producers at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva is set for Saturday. The former New York State Agricultural Experiment Station campus opened in 1882 covering 130 acres. Today, there is a 900-acre research farm, laboratory space, and over 300 employees as well as faculty members, graduate students, and postdoctoral associates.
