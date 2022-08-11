Iselo 40th Avenue LLC (Iselo), the owner and developer of the High-Iron 40 project in Elyria-Swansea, has entered into a partnership agreement with LDG Development — the nation’s 12th largest developer — for the development of High-Iron 40 that will provide a total of 900 units of high-quality multifamily housing, of which 10% will serve residents earning 60% of the area median income (AMI). Denver-based Sprocket Design & Planning is the master planner and architect for the project.

