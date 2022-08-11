Read full article on original website
Iselo 40th Avenue LLC (Iselo), the owner and developer of the High-Iron 40 project in Elyria-Swansea, has entered into a partnership agreement with LDG Development — the nation’s 12th largest developer — for the development of High-Iron 40 that will provide a total of 900 units of high-quality multifamily housing, of which 10% will serve residents earning 60% of the area median income (AMI). Denver-based Sprocket Design & Planning is the master planner and architect for the project.
Denver Metro Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) members joined together in August to renovate the Mile High Behavioral Healthcare Center (MHBHC) in Aurora, for its annual workday program. This year 14 businesses donated more than $50,000 in goods and labor to renovate the building and more than 45 volunteers...
AvenueWest Global Franchise, a real estate partner for property investors and the corporate housing community, with an office in Lakewood, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. magazine in 2022. AvenueWest ranked no. 1901 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, and No. 74 in the real estate industry category.
