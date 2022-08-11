Read full article on original website
Husky Royalty: Washington and adidas Unveil 2022 Football Strategy Uniform
SEATTLE - In collaboration with its official apparel partner adidas, the University of Washington has unveiled its 2022 football strategy uniform - named ‘Husky Royalty.’. Washington’s on-field ‘Husky Royalty’ kit is reserved for a 2022 road matchup. The targeted game and selection will be announced in the coming weeks.
Williams Says Coaching Discord Last Season Rubbed Off on Huskies
The veteran safety likes the team chemistry now in place at the UW.
Kirkland Out, Ale In for Season Opener Against Kent State
Kalen DeBoer said the NCAA will require his offensive tackle to miss the first game.
Saki Baba, Monet Chun ride hole-outs into U.S. Women's Amateur Semifinals
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Ireland's Annabel Wilson, Canada's Monet Chun, Japan's Saki Baba and Bailey Shoemaker of Florida have each advanced to the semifinals of the U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay Golf Course. Wilson earned a 3-and-1 victory over Princeton freshman Catherine Rao to earn her spot while Shoemaker,...
Garden or a Band Aid? New anti-encampment tactic in Seattle
Neighbors in Seattle have put up a garden in place of a swept encampment. But the idea doesn't smell like roses to everybody in town. Washington farm workers are now supposed to be provided protections from hot weather ... supposed to. It's been said that Trump's revenge on GOP candidates...
Lady Washington: 2003
The tall ship replica Lady Washington has been a visitor to Anacortes many times over the years. This shot is from August 2003. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightning storms ignite 13 new wildfires in Eastern Washington
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
Small Wedding Venues for Your Washington Micro Wedding
Washington is on our list of best places to elope in the Pacific Northwest region. Known for its mountain, romantic coastal views, and remote forests, Washington has something for everyone to enjoy! What happens when you want to plan a small wedding with your loved ones versus eloping just the two of you? We put together a list of the top small wedding venues for your Washington micro wedding!
El Pollo Loco signs 4-unit deal in Seattle
El Pollo Loco Inc. has signed a multi-unit development deal to open four restaurants in Seattle. Owned and operated by Jean-Paul Pirio, who owns five restaurants and bars throughout south Puget Sound, the restaurant will feature an enhanced digitized experience, including Pollo To Go cubbies for mobile to-go and delivery orders, digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, integrated with the company's mobile app. It also has a dining room that potentially opens up to a patio area, as well as a drive-thru and designated curbside pick-up parking.
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Bobcat caught walking around at park and ride in Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Many people across western Washington use park and ride lots but what you might not know is that sometimes wildlife can be spotted in those spaces. KIRO 7 received a video sent to the newsroom by Justin Luckenback, which showed a bobcat strolling in a park and ride lot off Interstate 5 in Lynnwood.
History seems to repeating itself between the Roaring 1920s and whatever it is the 2020s will be remembered for
The end of the 1918 influenza pandemic in the early 1920s ushered in a rough, reactionary period in America. People were frustrated by war, inflation and pandemic restrictions. Pent-up resentments with a rapidly changing society let loose as flu masks flew off and quarantines ended. The Jazz Age was flourishing,...
Here's what Washington state was granted for infrastructure projects
SEATTLE — U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. The competitive grants are more than double the amount awarded the previous year under the same...
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Aug 12-14, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FESTIVALS. Seattle Latinx Pride Festival 2022 Like Add to...
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement Opening This Weekend in Puyallup
Round 1 Bowling & Amusement is opening the doors to a new South Hill Mall location this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 52,000-square-foot space will include bowling, indoor games, food, and more, with private party rooms equipped with karaoke equipment planned for the future. Round 1’s latest Puyallup location marks the...
9 people shot in 5 separate shootings throughout King County overnight
A series of shootings around King County occurred overnight where a total of nine people were shot in five separate shootings, one of which was deadly. One shooting took place at a gathering in Renton and the four other shootings took place in Seattle, where one person was pronounced dead at Cal Anderson Park.
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
Rantz: As you struggle to pay bills, Seattle’s Pramila Jayapal says ‘inflation’ is just ‘theoretical’
Out-of-control Democrat spending created the worst inflation crisis we’ve seen in 40 years. And Democrats voted to continue that bad habit. But in the eyes of Seattle Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal, inflation is “theoretical” so perhaps we shouldn’t worry. Jayapal voted for President Joe Biden’s dubiously-titled...
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
