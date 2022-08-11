Read full article on original website
Ontario County Landfill Survey Results to Be Unveiled Tuesday
We will find out Tuesday what Town of Seneca residents feel the future of the Ontario County Landfill should be. The Finger Lakes Times reports results of a survey recently completed by Seneca residents will be revealed at Tuesday’s town board meeting. The landfill’s current permit expires in 2028 and the county sought feedback from residents on whether or not they should close the landfill at that time, or extend the life of the permit and expand the landfill.
Gorham voters opt in for marijuana sales and consumption, overturning town board decision
GORHAM — Voters in Gorham on Tuesday night voted against a Town Board law opting out of allowing the retail sale and consumption of cannabis in town. That means the sale and onsite consumption of cannabis will be allowed in town after all. According to Town Clerk Darby Perrotte,...
Geneva Police Officer Disciplined for Salamendra Screensaver
A Geneva Police officer has been disciplined for violating the department’s general orders by creating a disparaging screensaver of Ward 5 City Councilor Laura Salamendra. That screensaver, which was saved on a police booking area computer, showed Salamendra with the letters ‘GPD’ across her forehead. The Finger...
waynetimes.com
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
Judge Cook Earns GOP, Conservative Nominations for State Supreme Court
Yates County Judge Jason Cook has been formally designated to appear on the Republican and Conservative ballot lines in this year’s election for New York State Supreme Court in the 7th Judicial District. Judge Cook unanimously won these designations at separate Republican Party and Conservative Party Judicial Nominating Conventions with Delegates in attendance from Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates Counties (the eight counties that comprise the 7th Judicial District).
NewsChannel 36
New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
Onondaga County Farm Wins State Ag Award
An area farm has been selected as the recipient of the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award. Greenfield Farms, located along Skaneateles Lake, in Onondaga County has received the award which honors a farm for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: WHO SHOULD GET FIRED OVER RACIST PARTY?
In the wake of the press conference at which a black Rochester city firefighter told of being taken by his white captain to a mocking Juneteenth party featuring fried chicken and Hennessy, the natural question is: Who gets cancelled for this?. At the press conference, Democrat County Legislator Rachel Barnhart...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD holds hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With less than 30 days before the start of school, the Rochester City School District still has hundreds of job openings. Events like the one held Saturday outside School #32 are ways the district is working to fill the positions. "We can be embedded into the...
WRGB
Host of alleged racist Juneteenth party has given to both Democratic and GOP candidates
Rochester, N.Y. — The man and wife accused of hosting a party that a Rochester firefighter says was racist and misogynistic has made contributions to local candidates for office, including Mayor Malik Evans. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia, a dentist, and his wife, Mary, allegedly hosted the party last month at...
wskg.org
Activists continue to occupy demolished Cayuga Nation home in protest of tribe leader Clint Halftown
About a dozen protestors are occupying the site of a partially demolished Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, or Cayuga Nation, home in the rural Seneca County. The house is one of three buildings demolished last Wednesday by the tribe’s controversial federal representative, Clint Halftown. Activists, including some from...
waynetimes.com
As the school year approaches, some Districts still trying to fill open positions
For the most part, Wayne County Schools Districts are pretty well set for staff, overall...with these exceptions. The teacher positions have been actively recruited and it appears the only voids at the moment are for a Spanish and a Technology (standard shop class) teacher. The District indicated that there are enough bus drivers to start the school year. One staff position that is yet to be filled is a civil service position for Senior Night Custodian. No COVID restrictions are being put in place, other than usual health and safety precautions. Masks will not be required.
Gorham Residents to Decide on Marijuana Sales in the Fall
Gorham residents will now decide on whether or not the town will allow the sale of marijuana in retail stores and for onsite consumption. In a special election Tuesday, residents voted 153 to 115 to strike down last year’s vote by the town board to opt-out of allowing adult retail sales and onsite consumption.
yonkerstimes.com
Kill Spotted Lantern Flies; Retire Bowman
Just to show you how corrupt the political and judicial system is, as of press time last week the court and the specific judge handling the case from Steuben County in New York wherever that is was allowing voters to change their registration up to Primary Day, August 23. The Steuben judge got a letter from the State Board of Elections asking him to change the date you could enroll in a party to August 8 because they knew many people would take advantage of this in the Maloney vs. Nadler race and the Bowman race.
westsidenewsny.com
Chief Mears announces retirement from Ogden PD; becoming security director for Spencerport CSD
On August 4, Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears announced his upcoming retirement from the Ogden Police Department. Mears has served in the Ogden Police Department for 27 years. His extensive police career includes serving as a K9 handler from 1999 to 2002 and being promoted to Sergeant in 2006. Mears attended the FBI National Academy Session 239 in 2009 and was named Chief in 2015. Chief Mears’ final day will be on Sunday, September 18. An interim chief will be appointed while the Town conducts interviews for a new chief.
Geneva City Councilor and Red Wings General Manager Dies After Accident at Home
Geneva’s Ward 6th City Councilor John Salone died Thursday after falling off a ladder at his home. Salone was the general manager of the Geneva Red Wings. Salone was a Geneva native who moved back after living for years in Lyons. He served as Mayor of Lyons from 1997 to 2001 and was director of the Lyons Community Center.
13 Women of Distinction Nominees to Be Honored Thursday
13 women will be recognized Thursday afternoon by State Senator Pam Helming as Women of Distinction from within her 54th Senate District. The 13 will be recognized at a nominee ceremony that will be held at the Fort Hill Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua. The list of women nominated can...
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
