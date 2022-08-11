ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Sesame Place Announces Diversity Training Initiatives After Hit With A Class Action Lawsuit And Backlash

By Natasha Decker
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QeoKE_0hDiCHSq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adjHJ_0hDiCHSq00

Source: Dania Maxwell / Getty

Sesame Place announced on Aug. 9 that it’s putting its company in review and implementing diversity and inclusion training initiatives.

The Philidelphia-based theme park’s new aims include a “comprehensive racial equity assessment,” an anti-bias training and education program for its employees and enhancements to its DE&I program.

A statement released by the company outlined that all the new initiatives will be “overseen and conducted by nationally recognized experts.”

“We are pleased to have this team of well-respected leaders joining us,” said Cathy Valeriano, President of Sesame Place Philadelphia. “We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds. The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day.”

“We are committed to making sure our guests feel welcome, included and enriched by their visits to our park,” Valeriano added.

The details on Sesame Place’s initiatives explained that by September 2022, onboarding and current employees will “participate in a substantive training and education program[s] designed to address bias, promote inclusion, prevent discrimination, and ensure all guests and employees feel safe and welcome.”

Additionally, the racial equity assessment will aim to review the park’s “policies, processes, and practices” to find “opportunities for improvement.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sesame Place Philadelphia (@sesameplace)

Why Sesame Place Philadelphia Is Pursuing Diversity Training

The company’s latest move comes after online users have been posting videos of young Black visitors being discriminated against by the park’s costumed employees.

In July, a video and account of two young Black girls’ experience at the park subjected Sesame Place to widespread criticism.

In the footage, an employee dressed up as Sesame Street’s Rosita snubbed the two girls despite the character high-fiving others who attended the parade.

The rise in discriminatory allegations against Sesame Place in recent weeks has resulted in the theme park and its parent company SeaWorld being the target of a class action lawsuit filed last month.

Read more on that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Sesame Place Hit With $25 Million Class Action Discrimination Lawsuit”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory

An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Government
localsyr.com

UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named

(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Sesame Street#Diversity Training#De I#Sesame Place Philadelphia#Sesame Place
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation

LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
CARTHAGE, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
OGDENSBURG, NY
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy