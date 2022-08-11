Read full article on original website
Related
PlayStation Is Outpacing Xbox In A Major Way
Every arena of technology has competition, but the console wars have always held a special cultural significance in the gaming sphere. Ever since the days of Sega vs. Nintendo, players have argued over which modern console is superior, weighing everything from processing power to the library of titles each system has available. These days, it's Xbox vs. PlayStation – and the competition is only heating up.
Why Some Fans Think Call Of Duty Is Ripping Off Dr Disrespect's Deadrop
Dr. Disrespect's games studio, Midnight Society, has found itself at the center of another controversy. But this time, gamers are flocking to defend the studio rather than attack it. For the uninitiated, Midnight Society is a newly formed studio led by Dr Disrespect that consists of a small team of industry veterans. And the studio's first major project is a first-person vertical extraction game in the style of "Escape from Tarkov," titled "Deadrop."
Sony Accused Of Blocking Another Hit On Xbox Game Pass
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
Things Keep Getting Worse For Nintendo With Second Workplace Complaint
More worrying signs have arisen regarding Nintendo's relationship with its employees recently. Back in April, it was reported that things weren't looking good for Nintendo, as it was hit with a labor complaint alleging that it was engaging in coercive, anti-unionization efforts. The complaint also called out Aston Carter, a contractor that handles hiring for Nintendo, and claimed Nintendo was breaking labor laws in its attempts to prevent its employees from unionizing. This case is still pending before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Now, before that case can even be resolved, Nintendo has found itself facing a second complaint alleging similar behavior.
RELATED PEOPLE
Anti-Pride Spider-Man Mod Changed Modding In An Instant
"Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" has been a hit with critics and triumphantly ported the game to the PS5 and the PC. Bringing the webslinger to PC has opened up new vistas for fans, who have been able to dig into the game files and uncover secrets. It also created the opportunity to further mod the game. Since its release, we've seen horrifying mods, twisted mods, and even a mod that brings one of Spider-Man's creators into the game. Now, it looks like an anti-pride mod may have changed the modding community forever.
How To Merge Your Overwatch Console And PC Accounts
"Overwatch 2" is almost here and many fans have been surprised to learn that it isn't coming out in addition to the original "Overwatch," but rather is replacing it. The transition is bringing a lot of new features, such as story missions and the new PvP map-type called "Push," but it's also trying to keep all the things that made its predecessor great. Blizzard is also making an effort to ensure that its players are going to be able to keep their old skins, sprays and various other items. This means that "Overwatch" players will be able to start "Overwatch 2" with all of their swag still intact. New generations of consoles have come out between these releases, however, and many fans who have been sticking to their old PS4 or Xbox One in order to keep their profile might want to be able to play this new game on a new system. PC players may also want to be able to move their information to a console, for example.
How EA Ended Up Selling FIFA 23 For Six Cents
EA made a mistake on the Epic Games Store, resulting in a few people being able to purchase "FIFA 23" Ultimate Edition for roughly six cents. The mistake was made on the Indian version of the Epic Games Store, where EA appeared to have missed a decimal point. As some Twitter users were able to see that version of the game listed for 4.80 Indian Rupees (INR), which equates to about six cents if converted to the US Dollar. According to PC Gamer, the error likely occurred when EA entered the price of the game.
FIFA・
Why The Yakuza Was A Threat To The Super Nintendo's Release
It turns out that the Yakuza, the infamous organized crime organization in Japan, has a connection to gaming history that goes beyond inspiring the popular "Yakuza" franchise. This network of criminal gangs isn't just a work of fiction in a series known for its embarrassing minigames and more than a few creepy moments. The Yakuza is very real and, at one time, was prominent enough for Nintendo to consider it a threat to its business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Finally Know When Death Stranding Is Coming To Game Pass
"Death Stranding" was released back in 2019 and quickly won praise from critics for its unique concept and innovative gameplay mechanics. The first game from prolific creator Hideo Kojima after his split with Konami, "Death Stranding" was highly anticipated by fans who quickly dove into its mysterious post-apocalyptic world. Being a Kojima game, it featured an incredibly complex story and countless secrets to uncover. At the time of its release, it was also a game exclusive to the PlayStation. Only PS4 users got to enjoy the up to 100 hours of gameplay and experience Kojima's latest vision.
Minecraft: How To Fix The Outdated Client Error
Despite being over a decade old at this point, "Minecraft" is still as popular as ever due to the seemingly infinite possibilities it grants its players. It follows a sandbox formula that many others games can learn from, but because of its age, there are many players who might play the game intermittently and come back every so often between new titles. Unfortunately, those returning from a long hiatus might be greeted with the "Outdated Client" error.
PlayStation Could Soon Be Coming To PC In A Whole New Way
Console developers have long attempted to capitalize on the PC gaming market, sometimes with terrible results. While PC ports of console games are common enough, there tends to be a sharp disconnect between console manufacturers and PC players. Companies like Sony or Nintendo typically focus on the audience using their hardware. At the same time, platforms like Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store serve PC gamers. However, newly discovered files in the recently-released PC port of "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered" hint at the possibility of Sony getting more involved in the PC side of the gaming industry.
Powerwash Simulator: The Best Way To Make Money Fast
2022 was full of simulation game announcements. If you thought life simulation games like "The Sims," business simulation games like "Zoo Tycoon," or flying sims like "Microsoft Flight Simulator" were the only kind of simulation games, developers sought to prove you wrong. In 2022, games like "Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator" and "Alaskan Truck Simulator" were announced, taking simulation games to an entirely new level of realism. "Powerwash Simulator" was even released in 2022, and people absolutely loved the game, despite its mundane premise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Real Reason Splatoon 3's Macarena Is Turning Heads
Gamers continue to wait for the much-anticipated "Splatoon 3," the third entry in Nintendo's third-person shooter series, to launch on September 9. In past "Splatoon" installments, players faced off in a 4v4 Turf War where both teams must plaster as much of the map as they can with their assigned color before the timer runs out — all while the enemy team blasts them with various weapons and abilities.
MultiVersus Fans Up In Arms Over Iron Giant Nerfs
The "MultiVersus" Beta began in July, with fighting game fans eager to get in on the cartoon beat 'em up action. Since then, it's received a great response, even replacing "Smash Bros." in a big way by getting featured at the 2022 EVO competition. As the beta has rolled on, both gamers and developer Player First Games have gotten a feel for the experience and its challenges.
The Super Nintendo Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Out of every Nintendo console, one stands above the rest among super fans. While the Nintendo Switch is the company's latest and most advanced system, many players will still argue that the best Nintendo console was the Super Nintendo. Though others might claim that it's mostly nostalgia that keeps the console in such high regard, it's tough to ignore players' continued calls for more SNES games to come to Switch Online. And despite the age of the console, there were some lengthy games available for the SNES.
MultiVersus Mods May Be No More
"MutiVersus" launched its open beta in July, and since then, it's received no shortage of attention. The game has attracted fighting game fans and has already replaced "Smash Bros." in a big way by taking its place at EVO this year. It's also received love from the modding community, taking the already bizarre concept of characters from numerous fictional worlds duking it out and making it even weirder. There are mods for new skins, there are mods for new characters, and even some mods that have embraced the "Smash Bros." comparison – bringing a little taste of Nintendo to "MutiVersus."
What The Critics Are Saying About Rollerdrome
Roll7's "Rollerdrome" is now available on PS4, PS5, and Steam (sorry, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S gamers), but it may have skated under the radar for many. Gamers may know indie developer Roll7 for fast-paced skating games, including "OlliOlli World," and "Rollerdrome" follows in the footsteps of Roll7's previous work with its cell-shaded art style and skating gameplay — but with one major change-up. In "Rollerdrome," players are not only equipped with a pair of skates, but also a sizable arsenal of weapons. Gameplay consists of players skating across an arena while using their guns to take out foes with the help of "Max Payne"-esque slow-motion mechanics. Between gunshots, players must pull off skate tricks to build up their score and earn additional ammo.
Is We Are OFK Coming To Xbox Series X And S?
"We Are OFK" is an episodic, interactive music biopic series that follows four members of the real-life virtual band by the same name. With the game already receiving pretty great reviews on Metacritic, it's on a lot of radars, especially for players who love visual novels. NME's Andy Brown gave the game a perfect five out of five stars because of the beautiful emotions the game evokes, as well as its stellar cast of characters. In fact, some of those cast members will probably sound familiar to you, like Itsumi, who is voiced by actress Ally Maki of "Wrecked" and "Cloak & Dagger" fame.
Former Konami Employee Breaks Their Silence On Delisting PT
When Konami teased the next "Silent Hill" game with the release of "PT" back in 2014, it had fans of the long-running series going wild. The free, downloadable experience, known as a "playable teaser," was essentially a short horror game in itself and hinted at what the next "Silent Hill" game would be. Despite the hype surrounding the project and the positive fan response, the game was sadly not to be. When Konami and Hideo Kojima split, it killed "PT," with Konami going so far as to pull "PT" from the PlayStation Store and raising the possibility that we may never see another "Silent Hill" sequel ever.
Saints Row: These Are The Minimum System Requirements
The Saints are coming back in style. An all-new franchise reboot will be bringing the "Saints Row" signature bombastic chaos to the start of a brand new story with brand new characters, brought to life by an all-star cast you might have seen before in other big games. After suffering a massive delay from its original February release date, "Saints Row" will finally release on August 23 for every major platform (excluding the Nintendo Switch) — albeit with slightly limited cross-platform options for online multiplayer.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0