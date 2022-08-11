ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Damon Lindelof: Make ‘Less Marvel Movies’ So ‘Each One Can Be a Bit More Special’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 9 days ago

Damon Lindelof watches every Marvel movie, but he’s starting to think there’s simply too many of them. The “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner joined Vulture’s “Into It” podcast to discuss his preference for endings, which he said is the opposite mentality of the never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe. Lindelof shared his belief that the sheer number of Marvel movies actually works against the brand because it ends up making each entry feel less special.

“It’s always going to be hard because once you’ve got someone’s attention, you want to keep it. And so the idea of letting it go and not knowing if you’re ever going to get it back again is sort of like, it’s antithetical to the way that we’re wired,” Lindelof said about ending film series and TV shows.

“From a slightly sort of more cynical standpoint, this is a business,” he continued. “It’s an industry. And if you make a couple of great Marvel movies, the instinct is, ‘We need to make more Marvel movies, and we need to expand this.’ And I have this sort of interior feeling of like, ‘Wow, I wish they made less because it would make each one that came out a little bit more special. But I watch all of them. … People don’t want things to end. I do.”

Marvel’s output isn’t slowing down anytime soon. This year has seen the release of two Marvel movies already (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”). The third and final Marvel movie of 2022 arrives in November with the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Over on television, the Aug. 18 launch of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” marks the third Marvel series of the year, and there’s still the “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” to come. That makes for seven different Marvel entries in one year.

Then there’s Marvel’s future, which studio president Kevin Feige detailed during Comic-Con. There are four Marvel movies set for theatrical release in 2023 (including “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Blade”), and potentially up to six Marvel series (including “Secret Invasion” and “Loki” Season 2).

“I don’t begrudge them the right to keep it going,” Lindelof said about studios keeping their franchises alive without a clear ending in sight. “I’ve made prequels and sequels and reboots, so I can’t be a hypocrite and say, ‘God, come up with an original idea.’ Meanwhile, I’m making two ‘Star Trek’ movies and ‘Prometheus.'”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Beast’ Director Baltasar Kormákur Reveals How Idris Elba Became His ‘Brother From Another Mother’

A family goes on African trip. Things go wrong. Family must survive versus a killer lion. The plot behind Universal’s newest summer film “Beast” is exceedingly simple, yet its simplicity is what attracted Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur to the project. For him, the story of a lion-gone-rogue allowed him to flex his genre filmmaking muscles. “I didn’t think about it then, but when I read the script, I thought, it’s a simple story. But it allows for a lot of filmmaking,” says Kormákur, who previously went undersea for “The Deep” and to Nepal for “Everest.” “I can play with this, I...
MOVIES
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Says Tarantino Didn’t Cast Her in ‘Kill Bill’ Because Nobody ‘Would Believe Uma Thurman Could Kick Your Ass’

Quentin Tarantino is an outspoken Michelle Yeoh super-fan, so much so that he has cited her performance in the 1992 Jackie Chan action comedy “Police Story 3” as a major influence behind Uma Thurman’s The Bride in “Kill Bill.” So why didn’t Tarantino cast Yeoh in the film? It’s a question Yeoh herself had when she saw “Kill Bill,” and she made sure to confront Tarantino about it when the two met afterwards. “I asked Quentin the same question,” Yeoh said in her Town & Country cover interview (via Entertainment Weekly). “He’s very smart. He said, ‘Who would believe that Uma...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

‘She-Hulk’ Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals the Scene She Couldn’t Get Through and Her ‘Seinfeld’ Inspiration

Tatiana Maslany knows from playing multiple roles on the same TV series. From 2013 to 2017, she embodied over a dozen clones on the sci-fi series “Orphan Black,” and won an Emmy for it in the process. On the new Marvel Studios series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Large,” however, Maslany tackled a new challenge: Transforming from the capable-if-neurotic Los Angeles lawyer Jennifer Walters into her green, six-foot-seven alter-ego known as She-Hulk. Maslany worked with director and executive producer Kat Coiro, creator and head writer Jessica Gao, and fellow Hulk and co-star Mark Ruffalo (who plays Jennifer’s cousin, Bruce Banner) to bring She-Hulk...
TV SERIES
Variety

Alec Baldwin Feared Trump Supporters Would Kill Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting: I Was ‘1000% Nervous’

Alec Baldwin revealed during a recent CNN interview (via TMZ) that he feared Trump supporters would kill him following the “Rust” shooting last October. Baldwin, the star and producer of the indie Western film, was holding the firearm when it fired during a take and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Trump reacted to the tragedy by claiming Baldwin “probably shot her on purpose,” which Baldwin feared would ignite the former president’s fan base against him in the same way Trump rallied his supporters during the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. “The former president of the United States said [I] probably shot her...
POTUS
Variety

Anne Heche Remembered by ‘What Remains’ Director: ‘I Hope She Found Some Grace and Peace Along the Way’

Anne Heche, the award-winning star of “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Walking and Talking,” died Aug. 14 at the age of 53 after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. Her life and career were often overshadowed by tabloid coverage of her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, a union that helped usher in a new era of gay representation in media, but one that came at the expense of Heche’s privacy. Heche never recaptured the level of stardom she had achieved in the late 1990s, but she worked at a high level on television, film and Broadway. One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Film Star
Variety

How ‘Harley Quinn’ Transformed the Joker From the World’s Worst Ex to a Socialist Stepfather

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched “Joker: The Killing Vote,” Episode 6 of “Harley Quinn” Season 3, now streaming on HBO Max. Like all comic book characters, the Joker has been the subject many diverse interpretations throughout the years, from Cesar Romero’s prank-loving ’60s clown to Mark Hamill’s gleefully maniacal criminal mastermind in the ’90s animated series. But in recent years, the character has been depicted almost exclusively in one light: dark, grim and dangerous. In Heath Ledger’s acclaimed turn as a scarred version of the character, Jared Leto’s divisive portrayal of a tatted up clown prince of crime...
TV SERIES
Variety

Inside the Three-Year Secret of Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Bonus Episode — and How Neil Gaiman Almost Spoiled the Surprise of Its A-List Cast

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” the surprise 11th episode of “The Sandman” Season 1. Netflix’s “The Sandman” was always meant to have 11 episodes in its first season — you just didn’t know it until the special final installment, a two-part animated and live-action story titled “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” dropped Friday. Or, if you’re a diehard fan who has been following every piece of “Sandman” news since the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novels was first ordered to series in July 2019, you might have...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Drops New Episode Starring Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen

While Netflix has yet to renew Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” for Season 2, it’s just given fans of the new hit TV series the next best thing by dropping a surprise “bonus” episode featuring guest stars Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Dropping Friday at 12 a.m. PT, exactly two weeks after the first 10 episodes launched, the new installment of “The Sandman” Season 1 is a live-action/animated hybrid episode adapting two fan-favorite stories from Gaiman’s “Sandman” graphic novels from DC Comics: “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope.” “A Dream of a Thousand Cats” is the animated...
TV SERIES
Variety

Salma Hayek Pinault, Annie Murphy in Talks to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy are in talks to star in the new season of “Black Mirror,” Variety can reveal. The dystopian Netflix series is slowly assembling a star-studded roster of talent for its long-awaited Season 6, with Hayek Pinault and Murphy the latest actors set to join the cast. Variety previously revealed that the new season has signed Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan. Elsewhere, Deadline reported that Rory Culkin, who was most recently seen in FX’s “Under the Banner of Heaven,” is also joining the show. Hayek...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’

Amy Ryan is the latest cast member to be announced for the upcoming Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned. Ryan joins previously announced series lead Colin Farrell and cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the show, which was first ordered to series in June. Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles. Ryan received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film “Gone Baby Gone.” Her other feature...
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Movie Emmy Noms Are Nonsensical This Year — But This Category Has a Long History of Unusual Choices

Think this year’s outstanding TV movie category is a bit weird? It’s always been a category with an identity problem. Flash back for a moment to 1972, the year that the ABC TV movie “Brian’s Song” won five Emmys. “Brian’s Song” is considered one of the seminal TV movies of all time, a tear-jerker starring James Caan and Billy Dee Williams about Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo (Caan), who discovered he had cancer soon after turning pro. Nominated for 11 Emmys overall, “Brian’s Song” was so popular, and so successful, that it helped put the ABC “Movie of the Week,” as...
MOVIES
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bron Studios Boards Bear Grylls’ Coming of Age Animated Movie ‘Endangered’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Explorer and TV personality Bear Grylls is telling his coming-of-age story in an animated movie produced with Bron Studios. “Endangered” will chart the story of how the former British soldier set out on a path to become an adventurer. It will follow an ordinary teenage boy who finds himself “plunged into a world of action, exploration and danger” as the newest recruit of a covert, kids-only emergency rescue organization: the Secret Ops Squad. In the film, an animated 14-year-old Grylls finding his feet among a five-strong team of intrepid teens. With the young adventurer exchanging his school classroom for the rainforests of Borneo...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Extended Version to Stream on Peacock Next Month

To the relief of director Colin Trevorrow, the extended cut of “Jurassic World Dominion” will finally be available to stream on Peacock starting Sept. 2. Trevorrow has been vocal about his preference for the extended version, which includes 14 additional minutes and an alternate ending. “Friends don’t let friends watch the theatrical cut,” he tweeted out this week, adding that “the complete cut is now out there for all to see. I keep saying how grateful I am — you have no idea” Mark Sanger is a fantastic editor. Thanks to @UniversalPics his original and complete cut is now out there for...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Removes About 200 ‘Sesame Street’ Episodes

Bought to you by the letters G-O-N-E: The content purge at HBO Max continues as the streaming platform has pulled about 200 older episodes of classic kids’ show “Sesame Street.” The removal of the “Sesame Street” episodes and other recent content by HBO Max appears to be part of new owner Warner Bros. Discovery’s belt-tightening moves, aimed at reducing streaming-content payment obligations. As of Friday, HBO Max listed 456 total episodes of “Sesame Street,” with a selection from Seasons 1, 5 and 7 and the full lineup from the most recent Seasons 39-52. Of those, only 29 are from the earliest seasons....
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Shows a Berserk African Lion Who’s Boss

No animals were harmed in the making of “Beast.” Frankly, it doesn’t look like any animals were even used in the making of “Beast,” but if you can get past the idea that the two-ton lion threatening Idris Elba and his family in the movie is a singularly frightening combination of ones and zeros, not killer instinct and claws, then “Beast” is a blast. A white-knuckle “When Animals Attack!” movie in the tradition of “Jaws” and “Anaconda,” this big-budget, big-screen release features A-list actors — OK, actor, singular — and a director who knows what he’s doing: Icelandic ace Baltasar Kormákur,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Down ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ as Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in Domestic Box Office History

The milestones keep rolling in. “Top Gun: Maverick” has collected $679 million in North America, enough to overtake Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ($678 million) as the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history. It’s an especially impressive benchmark because 2018’s every-hero-but-the-kitchen-sink adventure “Avengers: Infinity War” had a little help in building up anticipation. It served as part one (2019’s “Endgame” was part two) of Marvel’s epic culmination of more than 20 movies — most of which were box office juggernauts in their own right — over 10 years. Talk about hype. Sure, “Maverick” had Tom Cruise, a box office hero in...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy