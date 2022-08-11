Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Google is failing to protect users and contractors post-Roe, workers say
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, Alphabet was one of several major tech companies that attempted to extend some flexibility to its workers seeking care, including those who potentially would need to travel out of state. It likewise made the narrow decision to delete users' location data when they visited abortion providing clinics, albeit only in response to legislative pressure. Since then, however, Alphabet has been effectively silent on the issue, and a group of its own workers are stepping up to demand a broader response on behalf of their colleagues and users at large.
Engadget
Google will downrank click-farm garbage and aggregators to improve search results
Google says it's doing more to downrank low-quality content that's designed primarily to generate traffic through search engine optimization. Over the coming months, it will roll out several updates to Search aimed at making it easier for people to find helpful content created primarily for humans rather than the attention of algorithms.
Engadget
Mark Zuckerberg promises ‘major updates’ to Horizon avatars after his is widely mocked
Mark Zuckerberg says that Meta has “major updates” planned for its VR graphics after previously sharing an image of his own VR avatar that was widely mocked. He said the company would share about the changes at its upcoming Connect conference. Zuckerberg’s update comes several days after a...
Engadget
Dozens of Facebook contractors lost their jobs after an algorithm reportedly chose them 'at random'
A firm contracted by Meta recently told dozens of its workers that their work for Facebook “was soon being taken away,” according to a from Insider. The cuts affect about 60 employees of Accenture, a firm that oversees teams of Facebook moderators and other contractors. The reasons for...
Comments / 1