ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Man drowns trying to retrieve dropped phone from harbor, California officials say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269ErG_0hDiBoMU00

A man drowned trying to retrieve a dropped cellphone from a California harbor, officials said.

The San Diego man, 32-year-old Mathew Morrow, was among a group of people on six to seven boats tied together near Lido Isle, a man-made island in Newport Harbor, when someone dropped their cellphone into the harbor on Sunday, Aug. 7, Orange County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told McClatchy News.

“He entered the water to attempt to retrieve that cellphone, and he never resurfaced,” Steinle said.

Newport Beach lifeguards found Morrow and pulled him from the water onto a dock off Lido Isle, according to Steinle. The lifeguards, along with the Newport Beach Fire Department, tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Steinle said people should always put their own safety first.

“Items can be repurchased. People’s safety is our greatest concern,” Steinle said.

Kayaker drowns trying to get inflatable that blew away in Lake Mead, officials say

Boat towing men on inner tube accidentally runs them over in river, Oregon rescuers say

Tourist dies after vanishing in river as friends chase after him, Wyoming rescuers say

Comments / 27

Ryan Privee
3d ago

why would someone bother, the phone isn't going to be any good and the odds of finding it aren't good...

Reply
7
Kat Siler
3d ago

how sad, I wish people didn't care about their devices more than their safety

Reply
13
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Lifeguards#Accident#Mcclatchy News#Kayaker#Boat#Tourist
KESQ

Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
danapointtimes.com

Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
COSTA MESA, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California

If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
crimevoice.com

Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested

A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
COSTA MESA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

25K+
Followers
700
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy