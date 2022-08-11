Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Police Looking for Missing Man — “The Arlington County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Arlington man. [The man], 28, last had contact with his family on July 30, 2022. [He] is described as a Black male, 5’6″ tall, 135 pounds with black hair. He was last seen in the 1400 block of 28th Street S. and believed to have left the area in a 2016 silver Toyota bearing VA license plate UZS-6307, heading towards West Virginia.” [ACPD]
Most-read Arlington stories of the week: August 8-12
After a steamy stretch, Mother Nature is rewarding us with a pair of new-perfect days. We hope you are able to get out there and enjoy the weather tonight and tomorrow. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to read, the past week’s most-read ARLnow articles are below.
BREAKING: Multiple injuries after car crashes into Ireland’s Four Courts, catches on fire
(Updated at 7:55 a.m.) Ireland’s Four Courts in Courthouse caught fire after a car barreled into it at the height of dinnertime Friday. The fire is now out after a two-alarm fire department response. Photos from the scene show the longtime local bar charred, with a car fully inside the restaurant after the crash. An earlier photo shows flames shooting out of the front of the pub while police run towards the scene and an injured person is hoisted by several people on the sidewalk.
Comedy shows coming soon to the Arlington Cinema Drafthouse
After more than 80 years, Arlington Cinema Drafthouse is the only remaining theater in Arlington County from the 1930s and 1940s cinema boom period. The theater, which opened on Aug. 15, 1940, is continuing that legacy this summer and fall as it continues to host live shows by comedians with national profiles.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Kimchi
The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Kimchi, a black and white Guinea Pig. Kimchi’s friends at Animal Welfare League of Arlington had a few things to say about him:. Kimchi’s favorite things are: eating hay, snacking on treats like strawberries, sweet peppers, and carrots; snuggling in his cozy castle, and exploring his humans’ house.
