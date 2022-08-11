Effective: 2022-08-15 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Roanoke FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Virginia, including the following counties and independent cities, Botetourt, City of Roanoke, City of Salem and Roanoke. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Big Bear Rock Branch, Bore Auger Creek, Dry Branch, Coyner Branch, Carvin Creek, Cook Creek, Back Creek and Buffalo Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Salem Vinton... Hollins Cave Spring... Cloverdale Roanoke Mountain - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO