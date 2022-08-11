ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW

During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence

We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”

Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster

Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
Konosuke Takeshita Has No Interest In WWE, Hopes To Return To AEW

As previously reported, Konosuke Takeshita has ended his excursion in America and is headed back to Japan. In an interview with Cultaholic, Takeshita said that he has no interest in going to WWE and hopes to return to AEW. He noted that he could be back in the US as early as October.
