Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
In the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Nash criticized the way WWE has been booking Omos and doesn’t think he should have stopped being AJ Styles’ bodyguard. He said: “Well, I don’t think you put him against two guys on your number one...
WWE News: Possible Spoilers On Wrestlers At Tonight’s RAW, NXT UK Wrestlers In Florida, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appear At Food Festival
– PWInsider reports that Maryse is scheduled to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. It was also noted that Dexter Lumis is in Washington DC, so he will likely be on the show as well. – NXT UK’s Charlie Dempsey and Gallus (Wolfgang, Joe Coffey &...
Former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz To Release Memoir This Week
Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz has a memoir arriving this week, as There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE will be available on Wednesday. You can see the synopsis of the book below. Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz...
Trevor Murdoch Enjoyed Ciampa’s Tribute To Harley Race on WWE RAW
During Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ciampa paid tribute to Harley Race ahead of his US title match with Bobby Lashley and wore attire inspired by Race. In an interview with Love Wrestling) (via Fightful), Trevor Murdoch gave his thoughts on Ciampa’s tribute and said that he loved it.
Jade Cargill Says She’s The First Black Woman On Cover of Wrestling Video Game
In a post on Twitter, Jade Cargill noted that AEW has made some history, as she is the first black woman on the cover of a wrestling video game. She is featured on the cover of AEW Fight Forever, along with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, CM Punk and Kenny Omega.
Spoilers From Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped episodes of their show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers from the Second City Slamm taping session below, per Impact Asylum:. Before The IMPACT. * Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary. * Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger.
NJPW STRONG: High Alert Results 8.13.2022: Tag Team Title Tournament And More
NJPW broadcast the most recent episode of STRONG: High Alert tonight from Charlotte, NC on NJPW World. You can see results and highlights from the event below. *NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Title Tournament Final: Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Yuya Uemura & Christopher Daniels.
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
WWE Weekend House Show Lineup: Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez Advertised for Tonight
– WWE has two live events scheduled for this weekend, starting with Saturday Night’s Main Event, which will be held tonight at the WYCC in Salisbury, Maryland. Here’s the advertised lineup:. * United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. The Miz. * RAW Women’s Championship Match: Bianca...
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 32 – Night Seventeen 08.14.2022 Review. G1 Climax 32 – Block D: YOSHI-HASHI pinned David Finlay in 11:14 (***¼) G1 Climax 32 – Block B: Great O-Khan pinned Taichi in 7:06 (***) G1 Climax 32 – Block A: Tom Lawlor...
Billy Corgan On Criticism Of Booking Tyrus In NWA, Says He Separates Talent From the Person
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan spoke about criticism for booking Tyrus in NWA and said he is able to separate the talent from the person. Tyrus is a controversial figure due to a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him several years ago. Here are highlights:. On criticism of...
Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It
Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence
We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
Eric Young on What He Told Vince McMahon in Their Meeting, His Respect for Triple H
– During a recent interview with Reel Talker, former WWE talent Eric Young discussed his experience in WWE and his thoughts on Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Eric Young on meeting Vince McMahon: “I went to a meeting with Vince to pitch him some ideas and I...
Tag Team Championships Change Hands At GCW: Homecoming Part 1
The GCW Tag Team Titles changed hands at tonight’s GCW Homecoming Part 1. The Briscoes defeated Los Mazisos, Ciclope and Miedo Extremo to win the titles. You can see some highlights below.
Ronda Rousey On Her WWE ‘Fine’: “Maybe It Can Help With Those Budget Cuts”
Ronda Rousey had some shade to throw regarding her storyline fine from WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. As noted, Rousey paid her “fine” on Friday’s episode of Smackdown with a big bag of cash. Rousey took to Instagram on Sunday to share some pictures of the segment, and referenced WWE’s budget cut-related releases in the process. She wrote:
Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster
Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
Konosuke Takeshita Has No Interest In WWE, Hopes To Return To AEW
As previously reported, Konosuke Takeshita has ended his excursion in America and is headed back to Japan. In an interview with Cultaholic, Takeshita said that he has no interest in going to WWE and hopes to return to AEW. He noted that he could be back in the US as early as October.
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:. – The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22....
