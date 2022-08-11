Read full article on original website
UPDATE: MontanaFair Shooting Determined an Isolated Incident, No Arrests Made Yet
UPDATE: August 16, 11:34 a.m. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder released a press release detailing the incident. According to the information contained within, Fair security was the first on the scene. They determined from witnesses that a male wearing a red shirt fired the weapon. The male was found by the concession stands before attempting to flee.
Update: No arrests following shooting at MontanaFair
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said a teenage boy or young adult was shot in the leg near the carnival area.
KULR8
MontanaFair remains open following Monday night's shooting
UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 12:41 P.M. MetraPark's Interim Manager Tim Goodridge released the following statement following the shooting that happened at the MontanaFair Monday night:. "MontanaFair is open today with a regular schedule of events and attractions. We are grateful to law enforcement for their rapid response and containment of...
NBCMontana
yourbigsky.com
NewsTalk 95.5
