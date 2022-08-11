Read full article on original website
Related
wrwh.com
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty, Age 88
MGST. Ret. Jesse E. Daugherty, age 88, of Habersham County, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. His wishes were to be cremated. No formal services are to be held. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia...
wrwh.com
Mrs. Shelby Peck Marshall, Age 82 Dahlonega
Mrs. Shelby Peck Marshall, age 82, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. Marshall’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19...
wrwh.com
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto
Richard Alston Kimsey, age 85, of Alto, Georgia, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 of natural causes. Richard was the last of nine children of Isaac Melvin Kimsey and Nell Iona Huff. He was the nephew of Zumpt Alston Huff, who was an aviation pioneer in the Southeast, and the...
wrwh.com
James Henry Disspain, age 56, of Dahlonega
Mr. James Henry Disspain, age 56, of Dahlonega, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Disspain was born in Florida on July 18, 1966, to the late James Lewis and Mary Helen Disspain. He loved to hunt and fish. James’ favorite pastime was shooting his guns. His friends and family will greatly miss him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrwh.com
Warren Pressley, age 52, of Dahlonega
Mr. Warren Pressley, age 52, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mr. Pressley’s online guestbook at andrsonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North, Dahlonega, GA 30533.
wrwh.com
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia
Joey Dunahoo, age 62, of Cornelia, passed away on Friday, August 12,. Born on July 3, 1960, in Hamilton, Georgia, he was a son of Shirley Moye. Dunahoo of Clermont and the late Emory West Dunahoo, Sr. Joey was a. self-employed builder, who also worked in transportation and logistics. He.
nowhabersham.com
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
wrwh.com
Carol King, age 77, of Dahlonega
Mrs. Carol King, age 77, of Dahlonega passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced soon. To share a memory or a condolence with the family visit Mrs. King’s online guestbook at andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068 Highway 19 North...
wrwh.com
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, Age 47 Dahlonega
Mrs. Michelle Harkins, age 47, of Dahlonega, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Michelle was born in Hall County on August 14, 1974. She graduated from Lumpkin County High School in 1992. Michelle was blessed with the gift of conversation, full of laughter with her sense of humor. She was a faithful worker, working for Walmart for 25 years and was currently working at United Community Bank of Dahlonega. Michelle had a love for country music, shopping, traveling and the mountains. Being a devoted wife of 27 years and a loving mother was by far her most treasured achievements. Those to greet her in Heaven are her mother and step father Linda and Gary Lawson. Michelle was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
WJCL
Georgia Guidestones find a new home
ELBERTON, Ga. — The pile of granite that was once known as a structure called the Georgia Guidestones, which was destroyed last month in an explosion, is getting a new home. The Elbert County Board of Commissioners voted this week to donate the Guidestones' remains to the Elberton Granite Association, officials say.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Habersham County Courthouse, 1964, Clarkesville
This Mid-Century Modern structure, now known as the “old county courthouse”, is slated for redevelopment, having been sold by the county circa 2019. It replaced a much more traditional 1898 courthouse and has been widely despised by the community since its construction. The clock tower was added in 1983 but did nothing to appease the building’s legion of detractors. A new court complex was in use by 2013.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Poultry Farm, Habersham County
I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
National TV show shines spotlight on Forsyth County, local real estate agent chosen to host
Christy Scally Carter and Margaret Buell team up to highlight Forsyth County in 'The American Dream'(Photo/Ainsley May and Margaret Buell D'ambrosi) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County will be coming soon to a screen near you. That’s because a local real estate agent has been chosen to host a nationally syndicated television show.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville celebrates groundbreaking for The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park
The City of Gainesville soon will have a new showcase facility to serve both lake paddlers and the community. The Boathouse at Lake Lanier Olympic Park should be completed in the spring of 2024. Officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the facility, on Clarks Bridge Road, Friday morning. The...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Clayton News Daily
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, Georgia
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Gainesville, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co
The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
wrwh.com
Six Lee Arrendale Inmates Now Facing Additional Charges
Habersham County – Six inmates from Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have been booked at the Habersham County Detention Center. The women were booked Friday for incidents dating between March 1st through July. Those arrested face multiple charges including riot in a penal institution, violation of the Georgia...
Comments / 0