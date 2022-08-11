FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — During his tenure in New England, Bill Belichick has endeavored to keep the reasons behind the decisions he makes private. So, it’s not surprising that a month out from the Patriots’ regular-season opener, who will be calling plays for his offense remains largely a mystery. Assistant coaches Joe Judge and Matt Patricia have taken turns at it, and that’s about as much as Belichick has been willing to concede throughout training camp. “Don’t worry about that, we’ll work it out,” he said following last week’s preseason matchup against the New York Giants.

