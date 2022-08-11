Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
a cyclist was apparently doored and died of their injuries in Somerville on Friday
The bike lane on that part of Broadway is very dangerous for this reason. It forces you to ride outside the bike lane to avoid being doored, but then some drivers feel the right to harass and sometimes assault you for not being in the bike lane. That means a lot of people are essentially bullied into riding in the door zone and hoping for the best. A lot of those people, especially newer riders, aren’t even aware of the danger of riding in the door zone. The bike lanes east of Ball Sq are much better and generally safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There’s a Gas Station in New Bedford That Sells Nostalgic School Chicken Sandwiches
I've found the holy grail of chicken sandwiches and it's just a hop-skip-jump away in New Bedford. Excuse me for a few moments while I devour the rest of this tasty sandwich before confessing my undying love for school cafeteria food. As a kid, I was always a fan of...
Drought Is Better Than You Think for Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous...
fallriverreporter.com
A reminder to be careful and safe around fire pits as Fall River man burned
Whether it is a relaxing night with friends or to stay warm outside when the nights begin to get a little cooler, sitting around a fire pit has become a popular activity, but it can also be dangerous if you are not careful. Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a...
Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction, Century Paving announces road construction, street milling, and street paving to take place
A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction, milling, and paving that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of August 15th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations:
Edaville Family Theme Park taken off the market, operations transferred to new organization
The new operators “are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park." A historic Massachusetts theme park has been purchased and is aiming to reopen in November ahead of the holiday season. Edaville Family Theme Park, located in Carver, has been in operation for 75...
Believe It or Not, a Man Was Seen Walking His Camel Along a Popular Rhode Island Beach [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. On Saturday, August 13th, Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, RI when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect. Yet, low and behold, it happened, and Thorkilsen captured it on video.
ABC6.com
Anawan Brewing Company announces they will not reopen after devastating February fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts brewery that burned down in February announced Saturday they will not be reopening their doors. “Although an extremely hard one, we have made the difficult decision to not rebuild,” Anawan Brewing Company wrote in a social media post. “The reasoning behind my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge
Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
Turnto10.com
Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County
(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
Here’s Why This Massachusetts Town Was Banned From Using the Bathroom
While residents in New Hampshire have experienced a few blackouts this summer due to wind and overworked power grids, it appears Massachusetts is now facing a brownout. This week, Provincetown declared a "Sewer Emergency." No, that’s not a Ninja Turtles videogame – it’s a measure that banned people from washing...
WCVB
Bear spotted across Massachusetts town after eating chickens from coop
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers are working to capture a black bear that was spotted across the town of Middleton on Wednesday. Mike Castro said the black bear barely moved when he arrived home and was just feet away from the animal in his vehicle. "I pull...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
fallriverreporter.com
Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro
The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale
Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0