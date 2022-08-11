ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, MA

iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
WPRI 12 News

Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
a cyclist was apparently doored and died of their injuries in Somerville on Friday

The bike lane on that part of Broadway is very dangerous for this reason. It forces you to ride outside the bike lane to avoid being doored, but then some drivers feel the right to harass and sometimes assault you for not being in the bike lane. That means a lot of people are essentially bullied into riding in the door zone and hoping for the best. A lot of those people, especially newer riders, aren’t even aware of the danger of riding in the door zone. The bike lanes east of Ball Sq are much better and generally safe.
SOMERVILLE, MA
FUN 107

Drought Is Better Than You Think for Apple Season

We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Brewing company to remain closed after being destroyed by fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of Anawan Brewing Company in Rehoboth, whose building was destroyed by a fire six months ago, has decided not to re-open. “It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard […]
REHOBOTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction, Century Paving announces road construction, street milling, and street paving to take place

A bulletin has been issued to give residents and drivers a heads-up concerning construction, milling, and paving that is expected to take place in the city. According to Liberty Utilities and Ferreira Construction, the following Fall River streets are expected to have road construction for the week of August 15th. Delays and road closures are possible at these locations:
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Believe It or Not, a Man Was Seen Walking His Camel Along a Popular Rhode Island Beach [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. On Saturday, August 13th, Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, RI when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect. Yet, low and behold, it happened, and Thorkilsen captured it on video.
WAKEFIELD, MA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fallriverreporter.com

Officials conform man jumped off of Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Officials have confirmed that a person jumped off of a local bridge on Sunday. A call came into dispatch at approximately 7:00 a.m. for a jumper off of the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge. According to North Kingstown Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, the fire department received reports of an unattended automobile atop...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County

(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember man killed in fiery crash in Attleboro

The name of the victim in a fatal crash on Friday in Attleboro has been released. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the accident took place near the intersection of South Avenue and West Street just before 5:30 p.m. Attleboro Police received numerous 911...
ATTLEBORO, MA
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

