Indiana linebacker Cam Jones and quarterback Jack Tuttle took matters into their own hands this offseason. They called their teammates together to discuss the goals and aspirations of the program, the need to always play with an edge and to break down precisely why things went wrong in 2021. Now they’re using the lessons from a players-only PowerPoint session to avoid a repeat this fall. “It’s never good going backwards,” Jones said before acknowledging his team needed a real heart-to-heart to move forward. “I think if you have wrong mindset, that if you wake up with the wrong mindset, you’re day is going to be bad. I think if you have the right mindset, you’ll have a great day.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO