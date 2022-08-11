ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

We Are Iowa

Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
We Are Iowa

Mike Pence to visit 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020. Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit three Iowa cities in support of Republican candidates in the state Aug. 19 and 20. His impending visit further spotlights the possibility of a 2024 presidential run. Pence will...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup in Des Moines, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was critically injured after he was hit by a pickup early Monday morning on the east side of Des Moines, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a pedestrian and vehicle crash, to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived on scene, they found a man injured.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Ohio man walks across the country for a cause

AMES, Iowa — An Ohio man is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Along the way, he is also raising donations for the behavior health unit at Dayton's Children Hospital. Today, Joe Hall reached Ames — over 1,000 miles away from where...
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
