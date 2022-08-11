Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Who is the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is an interview with the 2021 Iowa State Fair Queen, McKenna Henrich. Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Avenue of Breeds offers something for everyone
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you are looking to get up close to some Iowa livestock, the Iowa State Fair Avenue of Breeds is the place for you. Staffed by FFA students, it's an opportunity for them to get experience taking care of the animals and for visitors to meet some very cute animals.
Here's what attendees loved at Day 2 of the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the second day of the Iowa State Fair comes to a close, the first weekend of the summer celebration is on the horizon. Local 5 talked to fairgoers about their favorite parts of the 11-day event as well as what they're looking forward to most.
Neighbors provide parking to Iowa State Fair visitors
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest traditions of the Iowa State Fair happens before you even go through the gate. You may have seen people standing, waving you down with a pool noodle, encouraging you to park in their driveway. Local 5 spoke with a few of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How many people attended opening day of the 2022 Iowa State Fair?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
McConnell family carries on concessions legacy at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the biggest draws of the Iowa State Fair is the new foods and experiences. However, some of the best things about the fair have been around for years — 47 years, to be exact. McConnell Concessions first appeared at the Iowa State...
Man barricades himself in Winterset church, then taken into custody | Latest updates
WINTERSET, Iowa — A person of interest in a double homicide investigation in the Omaha area is in custody after barricading himself inside a Winterset church Sunday, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department said. Police identified the man as 27-year-old Gage Walter, who allegedly stole a PT Cruiser...
Iowa State Fair security assures events will be safe, secure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the start of the Iowa State Fair less than 24 hours away, thousands will flock to the fairgrounds to enjoy the many activities, snacks and thrills there. The Des Moines Police Department says they are working diligently to make it a safe fair from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mike Pence to visit 2022 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020. Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit three Iowa cities in support of Republican candidates in the state Aug. 19 and 20. His impending visit further spotlights the possibility of a 2024 presidential run. Pence will...
Food Bank of Iowa breaks ground on expansion to Des Moines distribution center
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa broke ground Monday on an expansion to their facility in the heart of the metro. They will add about 30,000 square feet to their distribution center. "Food Bank of Iowa is out of room," said Michelle Book, CEO of the...
Adventureland announces 2 new Viking-themed rides for 2023 season
ALTOONA, Iowa — Visitors looking for new thrills will have two new Adventureland rides to try out in 2023. The Altoona park announced Tuesday that the Flying Viking and Draken Falls rides will be joining the lineup for Adventureland's 2023 season. The Flying Viking is a rollercoaster that covers...
Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup in Des Moines, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was critically injured after he was hit by a pickup early Monday morning on the east side of Des Moines, police say. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th Street and Dean Avenue around 5:25 a.m. for a pedestrian and vehicle crash, to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived on scene, they found a man injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your guide to the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair is just over a week away. Whether you’re making the trip to see the Butter Cow, watch a concert or just try the food, here’s the information you need to make your trip a success. When and where is the fair?. The 2022...
Ohio man walks across the country for a cause
AMES, Iowa — An Ohio man is walking across the country to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Along the way, he is also raising donations for the behavior health unit at Dayton's Children Hospital. Today, Joe Hall reached Ames — over 1,000 miles away from where...
Gov. Reynolds looks to remove injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has formally challenged an injunction on Iowa's 2018 fetal heartbeat bill. The bill outlawed abortions at six weeks of pregnancy and was signed into law. However, a permanent injunction was enacted by a district court judge in early 2019. Reynolds and her...
Woodworking nonprofit struggles with high lumber prices
ANKENY, Iowa — On a lazy Sunday afternoon in Ankeny, when most families were enjoying the end of the weekend in peace & quiet, you'll find Nate Evans, hard at work in his garage. "Two years ago this September, we began woodworking with a purpose, right here in the...
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
Des Moines Refugee Support: Afghan families still need help
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aug. 30 will mark the one year anniversary of U.S. troops withdrawing from Afghanistan. That withdrawal process sparked an uptick of Afghan refugees coming to the United States for help. "It just feels like we're constantly putting out fires instead of being able to kind...
Open for business: As Ingersoll roadwork continues, businesses stay open for customers
DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've driven along Ingersoll Avenue in recent weeks, chances are you encountered some roadwork. Phase three of the Ingersoll Streetscape Project is renovating the stretch of the street between Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and 28th Street. When the project is complete, it will...
Des Moines organization hosts weekly clothing drive to combat inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting on Friday, it's a tax-free weekend in Iowa. But with inflation, parents may need more than a discount to get the basic back-to-school essentials. The Friendship Center is one resource in Des Moines that can help ease the pain on your wallet. Volunteers and...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0