Pevely man hurt after car runs off Hwy. 67 in Madison County
A Pevely man was seriously hurt in a single-car accident Sunday morning, Aug. 14, on Hwy. 67 in Madison County about five miles south of Cherokee Pass. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota Henson, 27, was driving a 2001 Honda Civic south on Hwy. 67 at 7 a.m. when he ran off the side of the road and down an embankment, where the Honda overturned.
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Cedar Hill man, Union man die in crash in Franklin County
A Cedar Hill man and a Union man were killed and a Lonedell woman was hurt early this morning, Aug. 13, in a one-car accident on Hwy. FF north of Huff Road between Richwoods and Luebbering in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:50 a.m., Chase K....
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
2 dead, 1 injured after single-car crash in Franklin County, Missouri
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died and a woman was moderately injured in a car crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, at about 1:50 a.m., a driver and two passengers were in a Ford Mustang driving on Highway FF in southern Franklin County when the car traveled west of the road and overturned, hitting a tree.
Festus motorcyclist hurt in crash on Hwy. 67
A Festus man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured after he was involved in a collision with an automobile early Saturday evening, Aug. 13, on Hwy. 67 at Victoria Road south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Diana Williams, 75, of Festus was driving a 2016 Dodge...
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
1 dead after fatal crash in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in north St. Louis City early Monday morning. The crash happened in the 6300 block of Hall Street at around 2:22 a.m. Police said one person was found dead at the scene after they were hit by a vehicle.
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Festus boy hurt in two-car crash
A 6-year-old Festus boy was injured Friday morning, Aug. 12, in a two-car accident on Hwy. 67 east of Buck Creek Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:40 a.m., Lissa A. Shoults, 60, of Festus was driving an eastbound 2002 Nissan Altima and while trying...
Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge
A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
Salem Woman Seriously Injured in High Speed Van Crash
(Salem) A woman from Salem was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Dent County. The Highway Patarol says the crash happened on ‘HH’ Highway, a tenth of mile south of Salem when 32-year-old Allie Haines was driving a Chrysler van at a high rate of speed.
Barnhart man hurt when allegedly riding stolen motorcycle in Arnold
Arnold Police will seek charges against a 50-year-old Barnhart man who allegedly was riding a stolen motorcycle that was involved in an accident at Telegraph and Arnold Tenbrook roads. The man was injured in the crash, authorities reported. At about 4:30 p.m. July 24, a 61-year-old St. Louis woman was...
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Divers spot truck in Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County
Divers spotted a truck while responding to Dardenne Creek in St. Charles County on Thursday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
